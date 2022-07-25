Yellow jerseys help brighten Red Sox night, as Nick Pivetta helps end Boston’s five-game skid

Boston is 12-2 in the alternate jersey set since its debut last season, including 6-0 in 2022. Their win Monday was a positive step after losses in nine of 10 games, a span in which the Sox were outscored by 63 runs (93-30).

Donning their yellow and blue, Boston Marathon-themed togs, the Red Sox got a return to form from Nick Pivetta and snapped their five-game losing streak, beating Cleveland, 3-1, to begin a four-game series at Fenway Park.

Absolutely reeling after a weekend sweep that reached some historic lows, the Red Sox turned to their tried-and-true streakstopper these last two seasons: Their City Connect jerseys.

After two scoreless innings by Guardians starter Zach Plesac, the Sox got on the board with a two-out Yolmer Sánchez RBI single that scored Jackie Bradley Jr., who had doubled off the Green Monster. (Sanchez was thrown out at second, trying to take the extra bag.)

Pivetta’s ERA had risen more than a run this month, his last three starts totaling just 13⅓ innings with 20 runs allowed. All were against American League East foes — one against Tampa, and back-to-back against the Yankees — part of a collective 7.57 ERA in division. East opponents have hit .301 against the righthander, compared to .190 (with a 2.39 ERA) by out-of-division competition entering Monday.

Given an extra day’s rest, Pivetta faced the Guardians instead of the Blue Jays. It might have been the landing spot he needed, as he tossed 5⅔ innings of one-run ball. It built on a June performance against Cleveland, when Pivetta worked seven frames surrendering two runs.

Pivetta has a tendency to nibble against the top of the Yankee lineup, but he challenged the Cleveland hitters with a four-seam fastball that averaged 94 miles per hour, above his yearly average of 93.3. Pivetta fanned six, his best since his 10-strikeout performance against the Cardinals in June, while working strictly out of the stretch. (An adjustment he made in this start.)

Cleveland’s only run came in the fifth. Myles Straw lined an 0-and-2 curveball to center, and Steven Kwan fought off a high and tight 1-and-2 heater, dumping it into left. Xander Bogaerts turned a double play on Amed Rosario, giving Pivetta the possibility of wiggling out unscathed, but José Ramírez dribbled a ball toward a vacated third base due to the shift, tying the game at 1.

Pivetta’s night ended when he walked Nolan Jones and gave up an Austin Hedges single with two out in the sixth. John Schreiber cleaned up the mess, however, and Boston scored twice in its half when four straight men reached against reliever Trevor Stephan, capped by an Alex Verdugo RBI double and a Christian Vázquez RBI single.

After Schreiber (3-1) worked around a seventh-inning single, Garrett Whitlock needed just 19 pitches across the eighth and ninth, retiring all six he faced for his second save.

The game was halted for 38 minutes after the third inning due to rain, with the teams also playing through showers in the late innings on a steamy night.

