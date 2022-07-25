Death toll from Kenya bus crash rises to 3O, police say

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The death toll from a bus accident in central Kenya has risen to 30, police said Monday.

The passenger bus carrying an unknown number of people on Sunday evening fell off a bridge and plunged into a river along a highway from Meru to the capital, Nairobi.

The bus "must have developed brake failure, because it was at a very high speed when the accident happened,” said senior police official Rono Bunei.