Myanmar executes four pro-democracy activists, defying foreign leaders

The executions carried out by the notoriously insular Myanmar military signaled a rebuke to Western leaders, the United Nations and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, who have all sought to persuade the junta to free political prisoners and halt the violence that has swept the nation since the coup.

The four activists were sentenced to death this year during closed-door trials in a military court without attorneys present. They were executed in secret Saturday for what the regime called “brutal and inhumane terror acts,” charges their defenders have said were unfounded.

Myanmar’s military regime announced Monday that it had executed four pro-democracy activists, the first executions in the Southeast Asian nation in more than three decades and what was seen as the latest attempt to instill fear in a resistance movement that has continued to battle the junta since it seized power in a coup last year.

Advertisement

Myanmar’s generals have rejected efforts by foreign officials to influence their actions, calling them “reckless and interfering.” And while the regime has mostly ignored attempts at diplomacy, the U.N. Security Council has been unable to introduce harsh sanctions, at least partly reflecting resistance from China and Russia, Myanmar’s allies.

U.N. representatives had urged the junta last month not to proceed with the executions, saying, “These death sentences, handed down by an illegitimate court of an illegitimate junta, are a vile attempt at instilling fear among the people of Myanmar.”

“They do not value human lives and they show that they do not respect the international community,” said Kyaw Zaw, a spokesman for the National Unity Government, a shadow government established by ousted civilian leaders after the coup. He said the executions were an affront to international efforts by U.N. officials and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to bring peace.

All four men who were executed Saturday — including the popular activist Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, and Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former hip-hop artist who was elected to parliament — had been held at the notorious Insein Prison on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city.

Advertisement

Members of the prison staff confirmed that the four men were executed by hanging. The other two activists executed were Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.