3M to spin off health care division

3M Co. plans to spin off its multibillion-dollar health care operations, a move that could leave the manufacturer flush with cash as it copes with shifting economic currents that have sapped its profits. The company will retain a stake of 19.9 percent in the medical-supplies business initially and sell off the holding over time, 3M said Tuesday in a statement. The portfolio move will dramatically reshape a company known for diverse product lines, from electronic components to dental adhesives to Post-it notes. 3M, based in St. Paul, Minn., has underperformed in recent years amid supply-chain challenges, currency fluctuations and rising costs. While not a wholesale breakup, 3M’s spinoff reflects a trend among industrial companies to split their operations to bring more focus. General Electric Co. is separating its power and health care businesses, while United Technologies recently hived off its elevator and air-conditioner operations before merging with Raytheon. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

TECHNOLOGY

Advertisement

Google growth slowest in two years

Google’s revenue growth during the past quarter decelerated to its slowest pace in two years as advertisers reined in their spending amid intensifying fears of an economic recession. The regression reported Tuesday by Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet, is the latest sign that the tailwinds propelling big technology companies during the pandemic have shifted. The array of new challenges facing the industry have already caused the tech-driven Nasdaq composite index to plummet by 26 percent so far this year. In Alphabet’s case, revenue during the April-June period totaled $69.7 billion, a 13 percent increase from the same time last year. That would be impressive growth for most companies outside of tech. But it marked Alphabet’s lowest growth rate since the April-June quarter of 2020, when the company suffered the first, and so far only, year-over-year revenue decline in its history. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s earnings take a hit on Russian exit

McDonald’s sales fell short of expectations in the second quarter, a sign that inflation and menu price increases could be taking a toll on US demand. The Chicago burger giant said its revenue fell 3 percent to $5.72 billion in the April-June period. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of $5.8 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. McDonald’s said same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, were up nearly 10 percent worldwide. That was higher than the 6.8 percent that analysts had expected but the company said US same-store sales were up 3.7 percent. McDonald’s said its earnings fell 46 percent to $1.19 billion. That included $1.2 billion in charges related to the sale of its 800 stores in Russia in May. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

BEVERAGES

Coca-Cola sales up on higher prices, restaurant demand

The Coca-Cola Co. posted strong sales in the second quarter due to price increases and rising demand from restaurants and other venues. The company also raised its revenue expectations Tuesday, saying that it now expects organic revenue growth of between 12 percent and 13 percent. That’s up from earlier projections of a 7 percent to 8 percent increase. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar sales grew 12 percent in the quarter on strong global demand. Coffee sales rose 15 percent as Coke placed its Costa coffee brand in new markets. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DELIVERIES

UPS brought fewer packages in second quarter

UPS’s package deliveries declined more than expected during the second quarter, driving the shares down even as higher prices helped boost sales and profit. Average daily package volume fell 4 percent in the United States and more than 13 percent for its international business as buying patterns shift back toward spending on services and as consumers tighten their belts amid a worldwide surge of inflation. After struggling to keep up with surging demand during the height of the pandemic, UPS is now adjusting to a slowdown of package deliveries. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ICE CREAM

The Choco Taco is no more

Choco Taco, a favored poolside cuisine for generations, will soon be no more after owner and ice cream maker Klondike decided to discontinue the summer treat. Klondike, which is owned by Unilever, continues to sell cones, shakes, and its signature Klondike bar nationwide. The Choco Taco is a waffle cone shaped like a taco shell and filled with fudge-swirled ice cream that is then dipped in chocolate and peanuts. The Choco Taco may not be found on many grocery store shelves, but it is a mainstay at community pools and ice cream trucks. Taco Bell sold the treat years ago and recently brought it back for a limited time at select locations. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LUXURY

Have another glass of champagne...

LVMH sales jumped in the second quarter as the owner of Louis Vuitton bags and Dom Perignon champagne continued to thrive despite lockdowns in China and soaring inflation. Organic revenue in the French company’s key fashion and leather goods unit soared 19 percent, compared with estimates of a 17 percent rise, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. In addition to Louis Vuitton, brands such as Fendi, Dior, and Celine helped drive the uplift, the company said in a statement Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

E-COMMERCE

Shopify to lay off 1,000

Shopify is cutting 10 percent of its staff, or about 1,000 employees, as the e-commerce company reckons with an unexpected sales downturn after a pandemic-fueled explosion. There has been a wave of layoffs or cutbacks in the tech sector with Wall Street distancing itself from some of the fast-growth companies that flourished over the past two years. The company had anticipated that the pandemic would accelerate the entrenchment of e-commerce sales by five or even 10 years, founder and CEO Tobias Lutke wrote, and the company expanded to match those expectations. But he said it’s now clear that bet didn’t pay off. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

US to probe safety issues with Stellantis vehicles

US safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety issues with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis. The largest probe covers 1.34 million Jeep Cherokee small SUVs from the 2014 through 2020 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 80 complaints that the electronic parking brakes can turn on while the SUVs are moving. The agency says the complaints allege that water can get into the computer that controls the brakes. Another probe covers 289,000 Dodge Journey and Jeep Compass and Patriot small SUVs from 2016 due to 127 complaints about engine stalling due to crankshaft or camshaft sensor problems. The agency says Fiat Chrysler did a recall in 2016 for a similar problem. It’s looking to see if the problem is happening with vehicles not included in the recall. The agency also says it has 40 complaints of a transmission problem causing Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans to lose power. The probe cover 21,000 vans from the 2019 through 2021 model years. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

E-COMMERCE

Amazon to charge more for Prime in Europe

Amazon said it’s increasing the cost of its Prime subscription in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy as a result of inflation and associated operating costs. Prices will jump by 31 percent on average across the affected European countries and follows similar hikes in the United States announced in February. — BLOOMBERG NEWS