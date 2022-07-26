GE tops estimates as aviation surge overcomes supply-chain chaos

General Electric Co. beat Wall Street’s expectations for second-quarter profit and reported surprise positive cash flow as sales at the key jet-engine division soared, buoying the conglomerate despite supply woes that continue to pressure the balance sheet.

GE Aerospace’s sales jumped 27% while orders climbed 26% in the period, the company said Tuesday in a statement, as rebounding travel boosted demand. That helped push the parent company’s profit to 78 cents a share, easily outpacing the 37-cent average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“Aerospace was a key driver of our performance this quarter as the industry recovery builds momentum,” Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said in the statement. Despite positive signs across GE’s operations, “much is still uncertain about the external pressures companies are facing at this moment.”