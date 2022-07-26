Recipe: Grilled shrimp marinated in lime and honey may be the easiest meal of summer

Serves 4

Shrimp marinated in lime and garlic with a touch of honey and red pepper flakes, grilled for under five minutes, just might be the easiest meal of the summer -- especially if you buy peeled, frozen shrimp. "Fresh" shrimp in most seafood cases in this region are usually defrosted frozen shrimp. Shrimp harvesters throw their catch into ice immediately, freezing them quickly once they're out of the water. Keep frozen shrimp on hand for a quick supper. You can easily defrost them in a bowl of cold water in about 15 minutes. The shrimp don't need much embellishment, so toss a few on the hot coals and let the good summer times roll.

¼ cup lime juice (about 2 limes) 1 clove garlic, finely chopped Salt, to taste ½ teaspoon maras or Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper 1 tablespoon honey 2 tablespoons olive oil 1½ pounds large, peeled shrimp with tails intact Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) Cilantro leaves (for garnish)

1. Soak 8 to 10 short bamboo skewers in warm water for 20 minutes.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the shrimp, whisk the lime juice, garlic, a large pinch of salt, red pepper, and honey. Add the olive oil and whisk again. Stir in the shrimp. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and for up to 1 hour.

3. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high heat. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with oil.

4. Thread the shrimp on the skewers. Brush both sides of each piece of shrimp with the marinade. Set them on the grill. Grill for 4 to 6 minutes, turning once and basting occasionally with any remaining marinade, or until the shrimp are cooked through. Transfer to a platter and garnish with cilantro.

Sally Pasley Vargas