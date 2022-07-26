fb-pixel Skip to main content
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Grilled shrimp marinated in lime and honey may be the easiest meal of summer

By Sally Pasley Vargas Globe Correspondent,Updated July 26, 2022, 1 hour ago
Lime Grilled Shrimp.Sally Pasley Vargas

Serves 4

Shrimp marinated in lime and garlic with a touch of honey and red pepper flakes, grilled for under five minutes, just might be the easiest meal of the summer -- especially if you buy peeled, frozen shrimp. "Fresh" shrimp in most seafood cases in this region are usually defrosted frozen shrimp. Shrimp harvesters throw their catch into ice immediately, freezing them quickly once they're out of the water. Keep frozen shrimp on hand for a quick supper. You can easily defrost them in a bowl of cold water in about 15 minutes. The shrimp don't need much embellishment, so toss a few on the hot coals and let the good summer times roll.

¼cup lime juice (about 2 limes)
1clove garlic, finely chopped
Salt, to taste
½teaspoon maras or Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper
1tablespoon honey
2tablespoons olive oil
pounds large, peeled shrimp with tails intact
Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill)
Cilantro leaves (for garnish)

1. Soak 8 to 10 short bamboo skewers in warm water for 20 minutes.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the shrimp, whisk the lime juice, garlic, a large pinch of salt, red pepper, and honey. Add the olive oil and whisk again. Stir in the shrimp. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and for up to 1 hour.

3. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high heat. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with oil.

4. Thread the shrimp on the skewers. Brush both sides of each piece of shrimp with the marinade. Set them on the grill. Grill for 4 to 6 minutes, turning once and basting occasionally with any remaining marinade, or until the shrimp are cooked through. Transfer to a platter and garnish with cilantro.

Sally Pasley Vargas

Serves 4

Shrimp marinated in lime and garlic with a touch of honey and red pepper flakes, grilled for under five minutes, just might be the easiest meal of the summer -- especially if you buy peeled, frozen shrimp. "Fresh" shrimp in most seafood cases in this region are usually defrosted frozen shrimp. Shrimp harvesters throw their catch into ice immediately, freezing them quickly once they're out of the water. Keep frozen shrimp on hand for a quick supper. You can easily defrost them in a bowl of cold water in about 15 minutes. The shrimp don't need much embellishment, so toss a few on the hot coals and let the good summer times roll.

¼cup lime juice (about 2 limes)
1clove garlic, finely chopped
Salt, to taste
½teaspoon maras or Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper
1tablespoon honey
2tablespoons olive oil
pounds large, peeled shrimp with tails intact
Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill)
Cilantro leaves (for garnish)

1. Soak 8 to 10 short bamboo skewers in warm water for 20 minutes.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the shrimp, whisk the lime juice, garlic, a large pinch of salt, red pepper, and honey. Add the olive oil and whisk again. Stir in the shrimp. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and for up to 1 hour.

3. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high heat. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with oil.

4. Thread the shrimp on the skewers. Brush both sides of each piece of shrimp with the marinade. Set them on the grill. Grill for 4 to 6 minutes, turning once and basting occasionally with any remaining marinade, or until the shrimp are cooked through. Transfer to a platter and garnish with cilantro.Sally Pasley Vargas

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video