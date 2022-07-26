Recipe: Make your own vegan mayonnaise (super easy) for this potato-chickpea salad

Serves 6

Many vegan substitutes are time consuming and require expensive, specialty ingredients. Vegan mayonnaise is the exception. It's made with common pantry staples in the same amount of time it would take to make any mayo from scratch. The secret ingredient is the liquid in a can of chickpeas, often drained and discarded. Called aquafaba, canned chickpea liquid is prized in plant-based diets. Starchy aquafaba whips up beautifully and can be used as an egg substitute in both sweet and savory dishes. Other bean liquids yield similar results, but none are as fluffy and consistent as chickpeas. Each can of chickpeas will yield at least enough for a double batch of mayonnaise (you need 1/4 cup for this recipe). Store the remaining in the fridge for a week for a future recipe or freeze in ice cube trays. Refrigerate any mayonnaise that you don't use in this potato salad for about five days. To make vegan mayonnaise, drain the chickpeas, keeping both the liquid and the beans. Measure out 1/4 cup liquid with 2 tablespoons whole chickpeas; blending a few whole chickpeas into the base will add stability to the mayo. Save the rest of the chickpeas for the potato salad. Then, in a blender or food processor, pulse the chickpea liquid, whole chickpeas, mustard, lemon juice, a pinch of sugar, and salt until frothy and homogenous. With the motor running, slowly drizzle the oil through the feed tube until the mixture is thick and fluffy, slightly looser than store-bought mayo. Some vegan mayo experts say that you get the thickest product with sunflower oil, but if you don't want to purchase a specialty oil for one recipe, canola works well. This salad calls for a second can of chickpeas to add to the bowl. After that, it's no different from any other potato salad. Both vegan and omnivore guests will be delighted (and we think the omnivores won't notice they're eating vegan mayo).

MAYONNAISE

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon lemon juice ½ teaspoon sugar Salt, to taste ¾ cup canola or sunflower oil

1. Set a strainer over a bowl. Drain the chickpeas into the strainer, reserving the liquid (aquafaba) and the chickpeas. Measure out 1/4 cup of liquid; save the rest for another recipe. Measure 2 tablespoons whole chickpeas; save the remaining chickpeas for the salad.

2. In a small blender or food processor, combine the 1/4 cup chickpea liquid, 2 tablespoons whole chickpeas, mustard, lemon juice, sugar, and a pinch of salt. Pulse until slightly frothy and homogenous.

3. With the motor running, remove the insert in the cap. Slowly stream in the canola oil. Continue blending until the mixture is thick. It will not be as thick as store-bought mayonnaise.

SALAD

2 pounds fingerling, small gold potatoes, or a mix of small potatoes, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds Salt and pepper, to taste 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained, plus chickpeas from the mayonnaise (see above) 1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced 2 stalks celery, chopped 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Place the potatoes in a large saucepan and add cold water to cover with a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Let the water bubble gently for 5 minutes, or until a paring knife easily pierces the potatoes. With a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to a large bowl.

2. Add both cans of chickpeas to the potatoes with the scallions, celery, vinegar, thyme, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Use a rubber spatula to toss gently. Cool to room temperature.

3. Add the parsley and mayonnaise. Toss gently again. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick