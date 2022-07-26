Tofu press makes it a breeze to squeeze

If you regularly cook with tofu, you probably have a method to squeeze out the excess water — an architecture of paper towels topped by plates or trays, weighted by a book or tomato cans. A device is not essential, but for tofu lovers, the new Tofuture might be an item you never knew you needed. A vegan couple from the UK, Adam and Susanna Kittow, spent years removing moisture from tofu using towels and tins or books and came up with this convenient and compact two-tub press. You place a block of tofu inside the inner tub with its rows of small holes and then clamp down the top. Pop it in the fridge for an hour or two — even 10 minutes helps — to press the water into the outer tub. Once your tofu is pressed, the tub doubles as a container for marinating the tofu. Straightforward and a breeze to use, it’s particularly handy if you’re planning on cooking more meatless meals ($19). Available at amazon.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND