Whimsical dog bowls for on the go

In the dog days of summer, your furry friend especially needs to stay hydrated. The Cleveland home goods company Modgy produces durable and collapsible dog bowls that are useful for outings. These are made of BPA-free plastic and expand, then fold up and zip shut once you’re ready to leave. There’s more to this than convenience — their wacky names and artsy designs add to the appeal. You’ll laugh at Utopia with fire hydrants and T-Balz showing off tennis balls. Woofhaul has a colorful pattern reminiscent of Andy Warhol. Starry Night, modeled after Van Gogh’s, will grab attention. “We like to have fun coming up with the names and hope to give the consumer a smile,” says company representative David Stang. Two bowls come in a pack ($10.95). Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955, or go to modgy.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND