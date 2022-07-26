Andrea Campbell launches first TV ad in Democratic primary for attorney general

The 30-second spot starts with Campbell explaining to her 4-year-old son Alexander, who looks to be reaching into the cookie jar for a pre-dinner treat, that the rules apply to “all of us.”

Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor who is seen as the frontrunner in the Democratic primary race for Massachusetts attorney general, will launch her first television advertisements Tuesday, making her the second candidate in the race to go up on the airwaves.

“No one is above the law,” Campbell declares, ticking off the entities she says she’ll go after as the state’s top lawyer: price gougers, corporate polluters, and those who misuse taxpayer dollars. “As attorney general, I’ll hold politicians and the powerful accountable. Because I’ll always fight for you.”

The campaign is putting $750,000 behind the ad, which will appear for two weeks starting Tuesday on broadcast and cable television, as well as streaming services.

Campbell faces two opponents in the Democratic primary: workers’ rights attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, who enjoys support from many labor groups, and voting rights lawyer Quentin Palfrey, who served in the Obama and Biden administrations. Liss-Riordan launched an ad blitz earlier this month, releasing a second advertisement last week, and Palfrey recently reserved $250,000 in ad time for later this summer.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face James R. McMahon III, the only Republican in the race, who lost to outgoing Attorney General Maura Healey in 2018 by more than two to one.

Campbell ran unsuccessfully for Boston mayor last year, a campaign that boosted her name recognition throughout the state. As of the end of June, she had more cash on hand than her primary opponents, but Liss-Riordan has a significant advantage over her opponents in her ability to contribute large amounts of money to her own campaign. During a failed bid for US Senate in 2018, she loaned herself $3 million. This year, she has already given her campaign $500,000.

Though he currently lags his opponents in fundraising, Palfrey won Democrats’ endorsement at the party convention in June. He was the party’s nominee for lieutenant governor in 2018, when the Democratic slate lost by more than 30 percentage points.





Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.