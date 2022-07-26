fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston police warn of increased drug overdose danger

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated July 26, 2022, 42 minutes ago

In the wake of two drug deaths in the Hyde Park area, Boston police are warning of the risk of overdosing on drugs laced with fentanyl or other substances.

In a public safety advisory Tuesday, police said, “While no illegal drugs are ever considered to be safe, fentanyl or other unknown substances can be easily mixed with those illegal drugs, which can increase the risk of a fatal overdose.”

Police said they are actively investigating the overdoses. They urged anyone with information to contact District E-18 detectives at (617) 343-5607 or the Boston Police Drug Control Unit at (617) 343-5625.

People can also assist anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). Police said they would “stringently guand and protect” the identities of anybody who wants to help anonymously.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

