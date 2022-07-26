Boston police warn of increased drug overdose danger

In the wake of two drug deaths in the Hyde Park area, Boston police are warning of the risk of overdosing on drugs laced with fentanyl or other substances.

In a public safety advisory Tuesday, police said, “While no illegal drugs are ever considered to be safe, fentanyl or other unknown substances can be easily mixed with those illegal drugs, which can increase the risk of a fatal overdose.”

Police said they are actively investigating the overdoses. They urged anyone with information to contact District E-18 detectives at (617) 343-5607 or the Boston Police Drug Control Unit at (617) 343-5625.