Crash on Interstate 95 in Wellesley causing delays. No serious injuries, State Police say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated July 26, 2022, 22 minutes ago

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Wellesley Tuesday afternoon has forced the closure of two northbound lanes and reduced travel speeds for southbound drivers, according to the State Police.

The crash was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. when a truck rolled over onto the front of a passenger car.

No one was seriously injured, State Police wrote on Twitter.

Two left lanes were blocked as of 1:30 p.m. and State Police said lengthy delays are possible as a heavy duty tow truck is needed to clear the highway.

No further information is currently available.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

