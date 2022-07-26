Director of Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics steps down

The director of the Institute of Politics at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government is leaving to return to his previous job as president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges following the resignation of their most recent president, he said Tuesday.

Mark D. Gearan spent 18 years as president of the private liberal arts colleges n Geneva, N.Y., which are jointly chartered, before coming to the Kennedy School four years ago, and he considers his return “a bit of a homecoming for our family,” he said in an e-mail Tuesday afternoon to the Institute of Politics community.

“My decision to conclude my time at the IOP was a difficult one as I have long prized the mission of the Institute, personally benefitted from the programs and opportunities as an undergraduate, and as Director valued the opportunity to work with talented Harvard students who are committed to public purpose,” Gearan said in the e-mail.