Donut Villa to bring brunch, cocktails to Newtonville

They’re planning to open in late August or early September inside the 2,400-square-foot space at 344 Walnut St. previously occupied by Brewers Coalition.

Erin Bashllari, 34, who co-owns the business with his wife Khadija and his parents, Vera and Dini, said the restaurant’s menu will feature a range of breakfast and lunch options (such as pancakes and sandwiches), doughnuts (of course), and an array of cocktails.

Donut Villa, which operates retro-style restaurants in Malden and Cambridge, is planning to open a third location later this summer in Newtonville.

The restaurant’s owners are seeking a full liquor license for Donut Villa, which would have about 100 seats with an outdoor patio, according to the city.

Advertisement

“Our opening day is going to be a meet-and-greet with the town, there’s going to be free food,” Bashllari said. “We’re really looking forward to it [and] to meet the community.”

Brewers Coalition opened in 2012 and closed earlier this year. Donut Villa’s expected Newtonville opening was reported July 22 by Marc Hurwitz of Boston Restaurant Talk.

The first Donut Villa opened in the early 1970s in Malden, and Bashllari and his family took over the restaurant in 2017 from the previous owner, John Stefanides.

They were considering opening their second location in Newton, but instead picked a spot in Cambridge’s Central Square, where they opened last year.

“We actually really wanted to be there,” Bashllari said of Newton, and the opportunity to open in the former Brewers Coalition space “was just perfect timing.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.