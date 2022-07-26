fb-pixel Skip to main content

Explore the data: The full Suffolk/Globe poll results

By Ryan Huddle Globe Staff,Updated July 26, 2022, 1 hour ago
A view of Boston.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Suffolk University and the Boston Globe partnered to poll 600 Massachusetts residents from July 20-23. The margin of error was plus or minus 4 percentage points. Explore the data here.

Read the full results

More coverage:

A suffocating sense of unease: Mass. residents are stressed by inflation, Supreme Court decisions, new poll finds

Massachusetts voters continue to sour on Biden as economic concerns drag down approval rating

Majority of Mass. voters want to keep driver’s licenses for undocumented residents law, poll says