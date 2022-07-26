Jurors hear closing arguments in case of woman abducted, raped after leaving a Boston bar

Last week, jurors heard the victim , now 27, describe in horrific detail the assaults she endured in a grimy one-bedroom apartment. The woman testified that Peña threatened to kill her and she believed him and eventually stopped resisting.

Victor Peña, formerly of Charlestown, has pleaded not guilty to one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape.

Jurors began deliberating Tuesday in the case of a woman who was abducted and repeatedly raped over nearly three days after she left a downtown Boston bar in January 2019.

On Tuesday, Peña’s defense lawyer, Lorenzo Perez, did not deny during his brief closing argument in Suffolk Superior Court that his client took the woman to his apartment, held her in fear, and had sex with her against her will. He instead asked the jury to find Peña not guilty because of a mental defect.

“The defendant committed the crimes, but because of the mental defect, he lacks criminal responsibility,” Perez told the jury in closing argument.

He highlighted Peña’s rambling, animated testimony Monday — where he at times stood in the witness box, waving his arms and lifting his shirt to show ribs that he said were broken by police — to underscore his mental issues.

“That’s what everybody’s seeing; that’s what everybody’s hearing when he thinks and speaks, evidence of a mental defect” Perez said.

And the victim sensed it, too, Perez said.

“She complied because he’s psychologically unstable, and she sees and hears that,” he said. “His psychological instability was scarier to her than a gun or a knife.”

A not guilty verdict because of a mental defect would not set Peña free, Perez told the jury. Instead he would be committed to a state mental hospital where he would be evaluated every six months, possibly for the rest of his life.

Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum countered Tuesday that Peña’s mental issues were nonsense coming from a manipulative, predatory sadist.

“We can agree on bizarre, we can agree on beside the norm, we can agree on twisted, unusual, maybe even agree on crazy in the colloquial sense — but not in the legal sense,” Polumbaum said.

That would mean Peña did not know right from wrong or couldn’t conform to the law, Polumbaum said. “He knows what’s going on,” he said. “He knows about legal consequences.”

Peña’s self-serving testimony that the sex was consensual was proof of that, Polumbaum said. “He told you what he wanted to tell you.”

A forensic psychologist ho evaluated Peña, Dr. John Young, testified Monday that Peña “lacked any genuine symptoms, delusions, or hallucinations” that amounted to a major mental illness or disorder.

“That leaves only some phantom defect,” Polumbaum said. “It’s a request for you to speculate.”

No, Polumbaum argued, Peña zeroed in on somebody who was obviously “helplessly drunk.”

“This was about taking what he wanted when he wanted and for however long he wanted,” he said.

If convicted as charged, Peña faces 25 years in prison on the kidnapping charge. Each count of rape is punishable by up to 30 years.









