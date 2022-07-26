Keolis commuter rail conductor threatened with knife by juvenile, Transit Police say

A conductor for Keolis Commuter services working at South Station was allegedly threatened with a knife by a teenager upset that the conductor was talking to his girlfriend, MBTA Transit Police said.

According to Transit Police, the conductor was on board an MBTA commuter rail train when he approached a female passenger to make sure she was on the correct train last Saturday around 11:10 p.m.

“The conductor believing he was being helpful asked a female passenger where she was traveling to ensure she was on the proper train,” Transit Police wrote in a statement. “After he did so a male juvenile armed with a knife at his side stated to the victim, ‘Why you talking to my shorty.’ “