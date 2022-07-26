Keolis commuter rail conductor threatened with knife by juvenile, Transit Police say

A conductor for Keolis Commuter services working at South Station was allegedly threatened with a knife by a teenager upset that the conductor was talking to his girlfriend, MBTA Transit Police said.
According to Transit Police, the conductor was on board an MBTA commuter rail train when he approached a female passenger to make sure she was on the correct train last Saturday around 11:10 p.m.
“The conductor believing he was being helpful asked a female passenger where she was traveling to ensure she was on the proper train,” Transit Police wrote in a statement. “After he did so a male juvenile armed with a knife at his side stated to the victim, ‘Why you talking to my shorty.’ “
The conductor tried to explain the reason for his interaction when the juvenile ignored the conductor’s reasoning, Transit Police wrote. The conductor “believed he was in imminent danger of being assaulted. The victim broke away and exited the train and called police,’’ Transit Police said.
Officers found the juvenile still on the train when they arrived at South Station, Transit Police said. “The juvenile male declared to the officers, ‘You can’t arrest me I’m only 17!’ “ Transit Police wrote.
The teenager was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon as a juvenile, Transit Police said.
