Local, state, and US authorities line up against possible plan for releasing treated radioactive waste from Pilgrim plant into Cape Cod Bay

A spokesperson for Attorney General Maura Healey said that a waste water discharge would violate a permit currently held by Holtec, the company dismantling Pilgrim. “We are prepared to take action to prevent any violations,” the spokesperson said.

Town councils on Cape Cod and the South Shore have voted to condemn the plan, the state Senate has passed an amendment to prohibit the discharge until the fall of 2024 at the earliest, and the Environmental Protection Agency said that an unauthorized discharge could result in “criminal prosecution.”

PLYMOUTH — State, local, and federal officials are wielding an array of governmental tools to block a plan to discharge about 1 million gallons of radioactive waste water from the shutdown Pilgrim nuclear power plant into Cape Cod Bay.

But at a heated public meeting Monday evening at Plymouth Town Hall, Holtec declined to rule out the possibility of discharging waste water into the bay. The company has said that the concerns about the potential dangers to public health and the marine environment are overblown and that the water would be treated and cleaned before any kind of disposal.

The waste water currently sits in pools inside Pilgrim, which shut down in 2019 after 46 years in operation. Some of the water was used to cool spent nuclear fuel rods, which would have caused it to “[pick] up low levels of radioactivity,” according to a spokesperson for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The water is also understood to contain nonradiological pollutants.

Local residents, lobstermen, and realtors have voiced concern about possible environmental impact — such as the contamination of shellfish — or economic consequences — such as a perception, warranted or not, that the bay would not be safe for swimming. At demonstrations, protesters have held signs with slogans including “not one drop.”

“Don’t dump radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. Period,” Diane Turco, the director of the Cape Downwinders advocacy group, said at the meeting.

Holtec reiterated at the meeting that it will not discharge any water until an independent expert or group of experts to be selected by Senator Edward J. Markey can study the water.

The controversy has been building since last fall and came to a head Monday. At times, the meeting devolved into shouting and name calling, revealing divisions not only between Holtec and Massachusetts residents, but also between activists and state government officials, and within the local community itself.

At one point, Jack Priest, director of the state’s radiation control program, warned Barry Potvin, chairman of the Plymouth Board of Health, against spreading “disinformation.” Priest said that Potvin’s claim about the amount of tritium, a radioactive isotope, in the water was exaggerated by 10,000 times.

“We’re working hard to convince Holtec that there’s better alternatives to dispose of the water,” Priest said during the meeting, “so the important part is I think we need to remain factual.”

Potvin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The problem is that the facts, both about the waste water and about Holtec’s plans, have been hard to pin down.

A central question — What is in the water? — has not been answered, at least not to the satisfaction of some activists and regulators. The EPA said in an e-mail to the Globe that Holtec has not provided a sufficiently detailed accounting of the nonradiological pollutants in the water. (Holtec CEO Kris Singh said in a June 6 letter to Markey that the company had shared “general water quality conditions … with the EPA.”)

Additionally, Holtec has sent mixed messages about its plans.

In May, the company publicly vowed to pause any plans to discharge waste water even as a Holtec executive made the case to the EPA, in a letter that came to light this month, that an existing permit authorized the company to do so at will. (The EPA sharply rebuked Holtec’s interpretation of the permit.)

Also in May, at a congressional hearing, Singh and Markey discussed the possibility of shipping the water to another site for disposal, instead of discharging it into the bay. After Singh said the company would consider the possibility, he wrote to Markey in his June 6 letter that the company had “discarded the idea.”

Or had it? At the Monday meeting and in e-mails to the Globe, Holtec has said shipping the waste water “is still on the table.”

Some precedents exist for releasing treated waste water from nuclear plants. In Japan, the government is preparing to release 1.25 million tons — an amount that dwarfs the million gallons stored at Pilgrim — of waste water into the Pacific from the Fukushima plant, where reactors melted down after a 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The Japanese government has said that the water can be treated to reduce radiological content to safe levels.

In Massachusetts, the back-and-forth has set local residents on edge.

One point of frustration for local communities and activists is a sense that they have little control over a large-scale project with potentially significant implications for the region. Holtec, a New Jersey–based energy industry company, is responsible for dismantling Pilgrim and returning the site to the community in good condition.

The NRC, a federal agency, has principal regulatory oversight of the project. But other state and federal entities are increasingly asserting their own authority.

Last Thursday, the Massachusetts Senate passed an amendment to an economic development bill that would bar Holtec from discharging water into the bay until a study, overseen by the attorney general’s office, can be completed. The effort, which would not be completed until fall 2024, would assess the health, environmental, and economic impacts of a discharge.

Senator Susan Moran, a Falmouth Democrat who co-sponsored the amendment, said she was optimistic that it would be approved by the House of Representatives and become law.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency told Holtec in a stern June 17 letter that an existing permit did not authorize the company to discharge the waste water. An EPA spokesperson said last week that the agency could assess monetary penalties if Holtec discharged water in violation of the permit, adding that “knowing” violations “can result in criminal prosecution.”

At the Monday meeting, David Noyes, a Holtec compliance manager, said the company “would not pursue discharge of the water in violation of any state or federal requirements.”

Noyes said that the waste water will be filtered before any discharge and that any remaining radioactivity would be well below the levels deemed safe by the NRC. (People are exposed to low levels of radiation on a daily basis without adverse health effects.) An NRC spokesperson said the plant has the capacity to monitor radiation levels in the water to ensure they remain safe and that any discharge would occur in small batches.

The EPA, though, wants more information about nonradiological pollutants, such as lead, zinc, or carcinogenic chemicals known as PCBs (short for polychlorinated biphenyl), before ruling on the safety of discharging the water.

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com. Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thompson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlMThompson