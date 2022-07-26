Logan Airport has the most expensive parking in the US, according to new ranking

The current drive-up rate for weekly parking in Logan’s economy garage (which requires taking a shuttle bus) is $203. If you reserve a spot in advance, it costs $199.

Logan Airport in Boston has the most expensive weekly parking compared to other major airports in the United States, according to a new ranking by Zutobi, an international driver’s education company.

If you want to park in Logan’s central parking garage or Terminal B parking garage for a full week, it will cost you $266 (or $230 if you reserve a spot in advance).

Advertisement

The drive-up parking rates at Logan Airport. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Logan was the only American airport to make Zutobi’s top 10 list. Topping the list in first place was Hamad International Airport in Qatar, which charges a $278.77 minimum weekly parking rate, followed by London Stansted Airport, which charges $263.66, and Abu Dhabi International Airport, which charges $228.70.

To calculate the rankings, the company looked at 97 of the busiest airports in the world in terms of commercial passengers that use them each year. Twenty-six of the airports were in the United States.

The company also looked at the airports with the least expensive weekly parking. Taking the number one spot on that list was Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Istanbul, which offers weekly parking for the equivalent of $16.05. The only US airport that made the top 10 least expensive list for weekly parking was Los Angeles International Airport, where it costs $35 to park your car for a week.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.