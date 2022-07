The crash occurred near the intersection of Tonawanda and Greenbrier streets around 12:44 a.m., according to police.

An early morning car crash in Dorchester has left one man dead, Boston police said Tuesday.

The man killed in the crash was believed to have been a passenger, police said.

No further information is currently available Tuesday morning.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.