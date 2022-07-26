McKee’s vote was decisive in Tidewater Landing deal. His opponents say they’d have voted no.

Gov. Dan McKee voted yes. That broke the deadlock, at five votes to five, with two abstaining. He said the deal protected Rhode Island taxpayers while helping spur the economy. In a very direct way, the deal wouldn’t have happened without his support, and its success or failure in the future will be tied back to one decision.

That is, unless there’s a tie. That’s exactly what happened on Monday after hours of debate over several weeks about whether to shift the state’s support for the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium project from the development associated with it to the stadium itself. Though it would leave decisions about things like housing and retail for another day, it would help ensure the project still happened despite major cost inflation.

The Rhode Island governor’s role on the board of Commerce Rhode Island, the state’s economic development agency, is “ex officio,” meaning he doesn’t get a vote.

“We’re making investments all around the state of Rhode Island in a way that really makes sense,” McKee said later.

But if the other candidates for governor had been sitting in his chair, what would they have done?

All of the major candidates say they wouldn’t have gone for the deal McKee made happen.

Here is what they had to say:

Nellie Gorbea, Rhode Island secretary of state and Democratic candidate in the September primary along with McKee, said she would have voted no on the deal “as drafted,” but was not opposed to using tax dollars in some fashion for it.

“I would have brought multiple parties together to decide how to best use tax dollars to create vibrant, thriving, economic development for the City of Pawtucket and surrounding areas,” she said in a written statement. “We would have been voting on a plan that included safeguards for taxpayer dollars — and economic opportunities for the community including guaranteed jobs that pay livable wages.”

Helena Foulkes, a former CVS executive running in the Democratic primary, said in a statement through spokeswoman Audrey Lucas that she “would not have voted yes on public funding for a standalone stadium.”

“She’s said from the beginning that the additional elements of housing, restaurants and office space are critical to ensuring the success of the project and ultimately, the public’s investment,” Lucas said.

Lucas added later in the statement: “Unlike Dan McKee, Helena will show real leadership as governor and will work aggressively to ensure that Pawtucket benefits from the full proposed development — housing, restaurants, riverwalk and all.”

Luis Daniel Muñoz, health care advocate and Democratic primary candidate, raised the specter of 38 Studios, the ill-fated Curt Schilling-led video game company that famously imploded after getting state support. Muñoz, a Pawtucket resident, also said he was concerned about higher taxes for Pawtucket residents and gentrification.

Asked if he’d support any public funds for the stadium, Muñoz said: “The vote has already been made, and is not reversible, but if another tie breaking vote were required, I will not reinforce an already bad decision by voting to further increase public funding for the Tidewater Landing development.”

Matt Brown, the former secretary of state and now a Democratic primary candidate, was the most direct when asked if he supported the use of any public funds for the Tidewater Project: No.

“We should not be handing tens of millions of dollars to a for-profit developer building a stadium when people are struggling to afford their basic needs,” Brown said.

Brown’s statement also emphasized the lobbyists that Tidewater has paid, linking them to McKee campaign donations and saying the state needed to “end this corruption.”

Ashley Kalus, the state Republican Party’s endorsed candidate for governor, called the deal corporate welfare to insiders.

Asked whether she’d support using public funds for the stadium at all, Kalus was circumspect.

“Any and all taxpayer funds that my administration would allocate for projects of this nature would have strict guardrails and job requirements tied to the said allocation,” she said. “My focus, however, will be to create a better business environment — for all companies — so those who want to move to Rhode Island don’t have to be bribed.”

McKee, for his part, noted that some people — including some people running against him — opposed Monday’s vote.

“That’s not leadership,” McKee said. “What happened there was that last night the board did what was needed to do to keep the momentum going in the state of Rhode Island. And the fact of the matter is that delaying the project, or not voting on the project last night, would have put the developers in a spot where they may have had to leave the state of Rhode Island.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.