Members of Providence’s Chad Brown street gang sentenced to federal prison

U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. doled out the sentences after he said in the courtroom, “There has got to be a point where the gun violence stops in this city.”

Delacey Andrade, 28, was sentenced to 11 years; Kendrick Johnson 31, was sentenced to six years; Keishon Johnson, 32, was sentenced to 12 years; and Montrel Johnson, 26, was sentenced to seven years in prison. Each of them are from Providence.

PROVIDENCE — Four members of the Chad Brown street gang were sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for participating in a racketeering enterprise that was responsible for gun violence that targeted rival gangs.

Advertisement

The four each pleaded guilty to one count of participating in the activities of a Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization in March. The federal RICO statute was established a half-century ago to investigate and convict organized crime. The US Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island applied it in this case to a street gang in the Chad Brown housing projects that have been involved in a years-long deadly feud with rival gang members in the East Side Posse.

Get Rhode Island News e-mails Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

Federal court filings described the racketeering enterprise as “a vigilante justice system imposed and administered by themselves.”

According to court documents, the defendants “anointed themselves guardians of the neighborhood... and reserved the use of force to themselves to extract revenge on perceived enemies. In doing so, they reigned terror on innocent bystanders through a cycle of violence with no purpose.”

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said these four Chad Brown gang members “inflicted terror and violence on the people of Providence to serve the ends of their criminal enterprise.”

“Today, they faced the actual justice that their conduct richly deserves, and our community is safer for it,” said Cunha. “This prosecution tackled violence that has stemmed from generations of feuding between rival gangs in the city of Providence.”

Advertisement

According to the information that was presented in U.S. District Court, members and associates of the Chad Brown gang “perpetrated frequent acts of violence against rival East Side gang members” dating back to 2013, which include drive-by shootings and illegal drug sales.

Hostilities escalated in 2013 when Chad Brown member Jose “Hova” Sanchez, was shot to death on June 22 of that year. In retaliation, two East Side members Ryan “Moondo” Almeida, and Nelson “Vamp” Sanchez, were then shot to death in a 30-day period that began on Christmas Eve Day in 2013.

The defendants of this case were not charged in federal court with those murders, but they mark the beginning of the time-period charged in the RICO count, according to Cunha’s office.

The RICO charge also focused on four shootings in 2016 and 2017. Each of the defendants sentenced on Tuesday were involved in one or more of those shootings, according to court documents.

The investigation was conducted by Project Safe Neighborhoods, Providence Police, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and used evidence that included witnesses, video surveillance, cellphone location data, and firearm forensic examinations. One of the guns that Providence police recovered was linked to six additional shootings.

“Thanks to this investigation and prosecution, some of the worst perpetrators of violent crime in Providence will now find themselves behind bars — and for a significant period of time,” said Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.

Advertisement

Andrade, Montrel Johnson, and Keishon Johnson were charged with the attempted murder of an East Side gang member in a drive-by shooting that started with a confrontation inside a Walmart on Silver Spring Street in October 2016. The drive-by was on the second anniversary of the murder of Chad Brown gang member Terry Robinson, which was a shooting that also injured Andrade.

Later in the evening of Oct. 22, 2016, Andrade and Keishon Johnson also fired multiple gunshots into a vehicle driven by a woman mistakenly identified as an East Side rival, as previously reported by the Globe.

On June 19, 2017, Andrade and Kendrick Johnson were involved in a gun battle with East Side gang members outside the Tomato City Pizza restaurant on Douglas Avenue. East Side gang members shot at the residence of Chad Brown member Montrel Johnson earlier that day and Keishon Johnson sent a text that identified the shooter’s vehicle to Andrade.

Andrade and Kendrick Johnson then encountered the vehicle outside the restaurant and both sides started firing. Andrade and Kendrick Johnson crashed their vehicle and fled. It was Andrade’s DNA that was found on the gun at the scene and Kendrick Johnson’s DNA on the vehicle’s steering wheel.

Two months later on Aug. 19, 2017, Keishon Johnson and two other Chad Brown members were arrested by Providence police after a drive-by shooting on Hendrick Street in Providence. Police, at the time, found two firearms, including a .40 caliber silver Beretta handgun that was used in three of the four shootings that are part of the RICO count.

Advertisement

The investigation also found that Kendrick Johnson and Andrade were involved in both illegal drug and liquor sales.

Kendrick Johnson, who attended The San Miguel School, attended Newbury College briefly, and had been accepted to Howard University, was the only one who received some leniency,

McConnell, in giving Kendrick Johnson six years, said he should be the kind of person who is a “leader in ending this rivalry.”

The case was prosecuted jointly in federal court by Assistant United States Attorneys Paul F. Daly Jr., and John P. McAdams, and Special Assistant United States Attorney James Baum of the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office. McConnell praised the investigators for “ending this stupidity.”

“ATF is committed to the removal of violent repeat offenders who victimize and threaten the safety of our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge James M. Ferguson of the ATF Boston Field Division in a statement. “Today’s sentencing should send a strong message to those who commit violent crimes that you will be held accountable and brought to justice.”

Earlier Globe reporting was used in this story.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.