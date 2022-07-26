fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mobile crane topples over at construction site in Dorchester

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated July 26, 2022, 17 minutes ago
Arriving firefighters found the truck-mounted crane on its side with just one of its 18 wheels in contact with the ground, resting atop fencing installed around the site.BOSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT

A mobile crane tipped over at a construction site in Dorchester Tuesday morning and no one was injured in the workplace incident, the Boston Fire Department reported.

Specially trained firefighters from the department’s Technical Rescue Unit responded to the scene at Dorchester Avenue at the intersection with Crescent Avenue shortly after 10 a.m., the department posted on its Twitter account.

Arriving firefighters found the truck-mounted crane on its side with just one of its 18 wheels in contact with the ground, resting atop fencing installed around the site, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the tip-over was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

