Newton’s new fire chief sworn in during City Hall ceremony

Gentile, who has been with the department since 2004 and previously held the position of assistant chief and chief of operations, is a third-generation Newton firefighter. Gentile is Newton’s 14th full-time fire chief and oversees a department of about 200 employees.

From left, retired Newton Fire Chief Gino Lucchetti stands with Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and Fire Chief Greg Gentile, who was sworn in July 19 at Newton City Hall.

Fuller, in a statement posted to Facebook, said Gentile had her complete confidence as fire chief.

“Chief Gentile, you learned from your grand-dad and dad and the outstanding chiefs you served under what [it] takes to be a leader,” Fuller said. “That is what has made you the firefighter you are. I have no doubt that your mother, Joan, also deserves just as much of the credit for the person you are today.”

Gentile’s father, Donald Gentile, and his grandfather, Nicholas Gentile, also served with the Newton Fire Department.

Fuller announced Gentile’s appointment as fire chief in May to succeed retired Chief Gino Lucchetti. Gentile took over the department on May 9 as acting chief.

“I will be leading one of the best fire departments in the country and am committed to building on the strong foundation left by my friend and predecessor Chief Gino Lucchetti,” Gentile said in a statement at the time.

The city’s fire department last year responded to more than 9,500 incidents, including about 5,100 medical emergencies, and about 4,400 that required fire suppression, according to Fuller.

During the July 19 City Hall ceremony, Fuller also swore in a deputy chief, two captains, and nine lieutenants.

She also swore in 13 firefighters, who were “an infusion of new talent that will help ensure the continued excellence of one of the Commonwealth’s and, yes, the nation’s best fire departments,” according to her prepared remarks.

