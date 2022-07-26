Police, fire officials across Massachusetts pay tribute to fallen State Police K-9 Frankie

First responders are paying tribute to Frankie, a highly decorated K-9 with the Massachusetts State Police that officials said was fatally shot during an armed standoff in Fitchburg on Tuesday.
Frankie, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, had been with the State Police for about nine years, according to Col. Christopher Mason. He is the first State Police dog to be killed in the line of duty.
“Frankie had every trait we seek in a good law enforcement officers, K-9 or human: intelligence, immense courage, and dedication to protecting the public,” Mason said in remarks released by the department following a news conference in Fitchburg.
His handler, Sergeant David Stucenski, was not injured in the shooting. After firing multiple shots, the suspect, Matthew Mack, shot and killed himself in a third floor apartment at 40 Oliver St. in Fitchburg, officials said.
Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted his condolences to Stucenski and saluted K-9 Frankie’s bravery.
“K9 Frankie was a decorated member of @MassStatePolice,” Baker wrote. “ . . . and tonight our sympathies are with his handler, Sergeant David Stucenski, and all his Massachusetts State Police colleagues.”
Frankie was transported Tuesday evening from Wachusett Animal Hospital and Pet Retreat in Westminster to Final Gift Pet Memorial Center in Cranston, R.I., officials said.
He received full department honors for the journey, during which several police and fire departments lined highway overpasses in the K-9′s honor, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
The procession arrived around 9:20 p.m. at Final Gift, where Frankie was received by uniformed officers, Procopio said.
“We are deeply moved and tremendously appreciate of the outpouring of sympathy and support for the loss of our [family] member,” Procopio said.
Nero’s Law, named for K9 Nero who was wounded trying to protect the late Sgt. Gannon, allowed Fitchburg EMS to treat and transport K9 Frankie.— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) July 27, 2022
While his injuries proved too severe, we are tremendously grateful for the swift, quality care that the heroic K9 Frankie received.
2/2
We join you in mourning the loss of K-9 Frankie. The bravery and sacrifice of our K9 partners is like no other. We will keep Frankie’s handler and family in our thoughts. May Frankie now Rest In Peace. https://t.co/dQzRaklcO7— Plymouth Co. Sheriff (@PlymouthSheriff) July 26, 2022
As a former NHSP handler who trained with @MassStatePolice over the years I can’t imagine losing my partner. Godspeed Trooper Frankie https://t.co/VZm1FEMoln— Chief John LeLacheur (@ChiefLeLacheur) July 26, 2022
Members of the #BPD, including our K-9s, offer our condolences to the @MassStatePolice upon the tragic death of MSP K-9 Frankie who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier today. Our thoughts are with Frankie's handler and his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/M5lX9RkHey— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 26, 2022
We were devastated to hear of @MassStatePolice K-9 Frankie’s death in the line of duty today. On behalf of DFS and the dedicated EK-9s and AK-9s who work tirelessly alongside our investigators, he and his handler are in our hearts tonight. pic.twitter.com/623dLUxznX— Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (@MassDFS) July 26, 2022
Thank you for your honorable and dedicated service to the Commonwealth, Frankie. Rest In Peace, pup! pic.twitter.com/fsQkqpEsOX— Chelmsford Police (@ChelmsfordPD) July 27, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with our Brothers & Sisters @MassStatePolice as they mourn the loss of K9 Frankie. Especially Trooper David Stucenski, Frankie’s handler. MSP K9 Frankie was shot and killed in the line of duty today. Rest In Peace Frankie. Thank you for your service. https://t.co/V8SXO6a5BC pic.twitter.com/yzDC4yqbk5— Hanover Police (@HanoverPolice) July 27, 2022
K9 Frankie was a true hero.— DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) July 27, 2022
WPD extends our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters in the Massachusetts State Police and to Trooper Stucenski and his family after the line of duty death of K9 Frankie. Endless free time K9 Frankie, Rest In Peace. https://t.co/sS01rYfPJl— Westborough Police (@WestboroPolice) July 26, 2022
Our K9s are trusted members of our team. They are family. Thinking of our brothers and sisters at the Mass, State Police on the line-of-duty death of K9 Frankie. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/GTvpT2V0k4— Brookline Police Association (@PoliceBrookline) July 27, 2022
#FBI Boston offers our sincere condolences to the @MassStatePolice upon the tragic death of MSP K-9 Frankie who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier today. Our thoughts are also with Frankie's handler and his family. https://t.co/9Mmr7ZwLMT— FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) July 27, 2022
Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq. Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.