Police, fire officials across Massachusetts pay tribute to fallen State Police K-9 Frankie

Frankie, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, had been with the State Police for about nine years, according to Col. Christopher Mason. He is the first State Police dog to be killed in the line of duty.

First responders are paying tribute to Frankie, a highly decorated K-9 with the Massachusetts State Police that officials said was fatally shot during an armed standoff in Fitchburg on Tuesday .

State Police Sergeant David Stucenski and K-9 Frankie in 2017 when they received the Medal of Valor at the George L. Hanna Memorial Award for Bravery.

“Frankie had every trait we seek in a good law enforcement officers, K-9 or human: intelligence, immense courage, and dedication to protecting the public,” Mason said in remarks released by the department following a news conference in Fitchburg.

His handler, Sergeant David Stucenski, was not injured in the shooting. After firing multiple shots, the suspect, Matthew Mack, shot and killed himself in a third floor apartment at 40 Oliver St. in Fitchburg, officials said.

Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted his condolences to Stucenski and saluted K-9 Frankie’s bravery.

“K9 Frankie was a decorated member of @MassStatePolice,” Baker wrote. “ . . . and tonight our sympathies are with his handler, Sergeant David Stucenski, and all his Massachusetts State Police colleagues.”

Frankie was transported Tuesday evening from Wachusett Animal Hospital and Pet Retreat in Westminster to Final Gift Pet Memorial Center in Cranston, R.I., officials said.

He received full department honors for the journey, during which several police and fire departments lined highway overpasses in the K-9′s honor, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

The procession arrived around 9:20 p.m. at Final Gift, where Frankie was received by uniformed officers, Procopio said.

“We are deeply moved and tremendously appreciate of the outpouring of sympathy and support for the loss of our [family] member,” Procopio said.





