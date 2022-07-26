Quincy College to offer bachelor’s degree in computer science

It’s the second time the two-year college has been approved to grant a four-year degree.

The Massachusetts Department of Higher Education recently approved the Bachelor of Science degree, which also needs sign-off from the New England Commission of Higher Education. The college plans to begin enrolling students in the program in January of 2023, according to a statement.

Students at Quincy College can soon earn a four-year degree in computer science.

Quincy College received permission to offer a Bachelor of Science degree in business management in 2021, and has been enrolling students in that program since January of 2022.

“This is an example of building on success,” said Servet Yatin, the college’s provost and chief academic officer. “After the successful launch of our bachelor’s in science in business management, we owed it to our students and our community to expand our baccalaureate offerings into the high-demand computer science field.”

He added that the two programs were designed to be complementary and to multiply students’ opportunities in the job market.

According to the statement, wages for people with four-year degrees in computer science ranged from $91,470 to $121,7000, with thousands of open positions in the state.

Quincy College President Richard DeCristofaro said scholarships will be available for students to participate in the program.

“We continue to be committed to the ideals of access and affordability, and are equally committed to making the dream of a bachelor’s degree a reality for increasing numbers of students,” he said.

Quincy College offers 37associate degrees and 27 certificate programs. Founded in 1958, it is a municipally affiliated college serving approximately 3,500 students at campuses in Quincy and Plymouth.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.