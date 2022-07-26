Quincy teen arrested for carrying loaded gun on school grounds in Roxbury, police say

A 15-year-old Quincy boy was arrested Monday afternoon on firearm and drug charges after he allegedly had a gun loaded with 11 rounds of bullets on the grounds of two adjoining high schools in Roxbury, Boston police said.

The teenager, who was not named due to his age, allegedly put the 9-mm handgun in a fanny pack, which he discarded as he fled police in the area of the a footbridge connecting Madison Park High School and the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, according to police.

Officers were on patrol in the area of 75 Malcolm X Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m. “when their attention was drawn to a group gathered near the footbridge” adjoining the schools, police said.