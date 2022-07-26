Quincy teen arrested for carrying loaded gun on school grounds in Roxbury, police say

A 15-year-old Quincy boy was arrested Monday afternoon on firearm and drug charges after he allegedly had a gun loaded with 11 rounds of bullets on the grounds of two adjoining high schools in Roxbury, Boston police said.
The teenager, who was not named due to his age, allegedly put the 9-mm handgun in a fanny pack, which he discarded as he fled police in the area of the a footbridge connecting Madison Park High School and the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, according to police.
Officers were on patrol in the area of 75 Malcolm X Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m. “when their attention was drawn to a group gathered near the footbridge” adjoining the schools, police said.
“As the officers approached the group, one male, later identified as a 15-year-old male from Quincy, immediately fled on foot, discarding a red ‘fanny pack’ as he fled,” police said.
After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was stopped in the area of 757 Shawmut Ave., police said.
Inside the bag, officers found a loaded unidentified semi-automatic handgun with 11 rounds of 9 mm ammunition along with “several small plastic bags of marijuana,” police said.
He was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a firearm on school grounds, and possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs, according to police.
He was due to appear in Boston Juvenile Court.
