Sidewalk improvements celebrated in Arlington’s town center

That work, undertaken in 2020, also included replacing brick walks, crosswalks, and ramps, enabling Arlington to meet standards for providing access to people with disabilities.

Town officials were joined by Arlington Chamber of Commerce representatives and other community members at the event. The upgrade included resurfacing sidewalks on Massachusetts Avenue and Broadway, from Pleasant to Franklin streets.

In an additional phase of the project completed this month, contractors reconstructed Broadway Plaza, including replacing the plaza surface, planting trees, and installing benches. That work was scheduled after the sidewalk upgrade to allow the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority to upgrade its water main underneath the square.

Because it would have had to restore the plaza as part of its project, the MWRA funded 70 percent of the $350,000 cost of the town’s plaza upgrade, and oversaw the work. The sidewalk project is part of ongoing improvements Arlington is undertaking along the Massachusetts Avenue corridor.

