The snow falls, each flake in its appropriate place

What Slaine, who grew up George Carroll in Dorchester, South Boston, and Roslindale, couldn’t take was feeling so sick from the booze and drugs he once thought fueled his creativity. He hit bottom in 2014.

Cast as Albert “Gloansy” Magloan, the getaway driver in Ben Affleck’s 2010 Charlestown heist film “The Town,” Slaine reassures his friends when he offers himself up as a sacrificial lamb at Fenway Park so they can get away, saying, “You know I can take a pinch.”

Slaine, the Boston hip hop artist, writer, and actor, had the privilege of uttering what is, besides “Leave the gun, take the cannoli” from “The Godfather,” one of the greatest lines in crime film history.

Like a lot of kids from Boston’s working-class neighborhoods, he grew up in a culture where alcohol and drugs were ubiquitous, the backdrop to every social gathering despite the toll it took on families. He had an uncle who died of booze. He had another uncle who took him to his first AA meeting. His sobriety date is March 3, 2014.

Sobriety suited him. Free from hangovers, he saw his creativity and productivity flourish. His son, his greatest gift, was 5 years old when Slaine got sober, so that boy only remembers a dad who has been there for every important moment in his life.

Slaine was three years sober, helping his best childhood friend from Roslindale kick a heroin habit, when that friend asked to meet with him one Saturday. Slaine demurred, as he was with his son that day, but said he’d be by the next day at 7 a.m. to take his friend to a recovery meeting run by ironworkers. But in those hours before the meeting, his friend overdosed and died.

“He was more like a brother than a best friend,” Slaine said. “He had turned a corner.”

But, as it is for so many battling addiction, that corner turned into a dead end. His friend’s death shook him. He blamed himself.

“I hit an emotional bottom in my sobriety,” he said.

But he didn’t pick up; he didn’t start using again. Instead, he started going to Massachusetts Avenue, near Melnea Cass Boulevard, where the homeless and the addicted gathered, dropping off food and clothing.

“I wasn’t preaching,” he said. “Just trying to help some people.”

It opened his eyes. It convinced him his recovery depended on helping others who didn’t have the resources or the gumption to navigate a recovery network that is too often reserved for those who can afford to pay “out of network” when it comes to insurance.

That is why, on Tuesday morning, Slaine was standing in a new addiction treatment center called Charles River Recovery, a 110-bed facility. Ironically, it sits in Weston, the wealthiest town in Massachusetts — ironic because at the center’s heart is the ethos of providing treatment services to those who can’t afford to go out of network.

“I’m just part of a team,” he said. “There are people here who have dedicated their lives to this.”

He is using his celebrity to get the word out that a new option exists. His own story is important: Addiction affects everyone, no matter the numbers in your ZIP code or bank account.

“Everybody deserves to recover with a top level of dignity and care,” he said. “We’re trying to build alliances so we can take as many people as possible. It isn’t easy, and we’re still working on partnerships.”

Advertisement

As part of his recovery, Slaine read the Eckhart Tolle book “A New Earth,” which included the Zen saying that explains how we can find a higher order and purpose: “The snow falls, each flake in its appropriate place.”

Slaine has landed in an appropriate place. It isn’t in a music studio. It isn’t on a movie set.

“This is my community,” Slaine said. “This my home. Having the heart and purpose behind it.”

Here, his name isn’t Slaine. His name is George, and he’s an alcoholic. And he wants to help anyone who wants to get sober.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.