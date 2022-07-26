fb-pixel Skip to main content

State Police respond to armed suspect in Fitchburg

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated July 26, 2022, 22 minutes ago

Massachusetts State Police responded to a situation involving an armed suspect in Fitchburg late Tuesday afternoon, the agency said.

The “ongoing incident” is on Oliver Street, State Police said on Twitter.

The agency has deployed “tactical assets” to the scene, the agency tweeted shortly after 3:30 p.m.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

