To tame inflation, we must address the structures that helped cause it

Recently, I had the opportunity to sit down with Senator Elizabeth Warren to discuss policy solutions to address the extraordinary concentration of corporate power we have seen develop over recent decades. These are issues I’ve worked on for years — frequently alongside Senator Warren — as we’ve sought to move anti-monopoly legislation through Congress and elevate regulators who will protect workers, consumers, and small businesses.

Rhode Islanders know that corporate special interests are blocking government from addressing a slew of issues — including creating a functional and fairer economy. Of most immediate concern: Concentrated corporate power is helping to cause and exacerbate the ongoing inflation crisis.

Corporate consolidation is warping markets and making them anything but “free.” When businesses are so large — and when industries have goods that are so essential — companies can increase prices and extract more money from consumers. Consumers lose out when factors like geopolitical strife, supply chain crises, and other interventions disrupt the economy. Moreover, deregulation and the imposition of so-called “free trade” agreements like NAFTA have enabled global corporate concentration and led to thin supply chains that leave us more vulnerable to disruptions and attendant price increases.

For many influential but out-of-touch economists, the solution to inflation has been to suppress wages or increase unemployment — and even risk recession. This has been the recommendation of former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and current Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell. Summers has explicitly called for increasing the unemployment rate to 5% — putting millions out of work. Powell is raising interest rates even as he has admitted that doing so isn’t likely to meaningfully reduce prices for key commodities.

Let’s take just one illustrative example of the limits of this strategy: The ongoing baby formula supply and price crisis was caused in part because one company, Abbott Laboratories — with more than 40 percent national market share (and far higher in some states) — acted with the sort of impunity common to monopolies, since they don’t have to worry much about competition. It allowed contamination at a major plant to fester and was belatedly forced to shut down production there, upending millions of lives and putting our most vulnerable at risk. Sharply raising interest rates won’t create more baby formula.

The Federal Reserve’s actions represent a policy choice — and a bad one — that hurts workers and consumers. Yet we have alternatives: We can do more to compel corporations to prioritize society’s well-being over their bottom lines.

US corporate profits were at record highs in 2021. But even as profits have gone up, companies in key industries aren’t sufficiently investing in increased production that could bring prices back down. Many would rather plow those profits into dividends and stock buybacks that can increase payouts for corporate executives.

It doesn’t need to be this way. We should tax those excess profits and return the proceeds to middle class, working class, and lower income families to help them through the crisis. We should implement policies that discourage practices like stock buybacks and encourage more productive investments. We need to break up monopolies so that individual mega-companies don’t have pricing power.

We should use the tools of government to lower costs across an array of industries, from health care to energy to housing. The federal government could impose price caps on critical medicines, cut better deals when it licenses government-funded research to pharmaceutical firms, or even engage in production of its own. We could implement genuine universal health care, which studies show could lower overall health care costs on the order of 10 percent, even while expanding coverage. We should lower the cost of public transit and accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. We should invest much more in housing construction.

We need an economy that works for everyone, not just massive corporations. We must not try to fight inflation by throwing the economy into a recession — rather, we need to tackle the structural phenomena that have exacerbated the problem. I’ve been working on these issues for years and will prioritize them in Congress.

David Segal is a longtime progressive organizer and activist, and a former Providence city councilor and state representative. He is running for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District seat as a Democrat.