Thousands of honeybees invaded a shed in Hopkinton and some neighbors came to the rescue

They contacted their neighbors, Nancy and Curtis Best, who are beekeepers and have their own hives, and asked them to take a look. Were they wasps? Or perhaps flying ants?

When Ivy and Mike Gram noticed insects flying around their shed at their home in Hopkinton, they weren’t sure what kind of bugs they were.

When Ivy and Mike Gram discovered that honeybees had taken over their shed at their home in Hopkinton, their beekeeping neighbors, Nancy and Curtis Best, came to the rescue.

“They told us, ‘oh no, they’re honeybees for sure,” said Ivy Gram, 66. “And we said, ‘please take them to your house.’”

And so the Bests got to work.

Earlier this month, they began moving the honeybees. It took them three days to complete their mission.

Advertisement

When Ivy and Mike Gram discovered that honeybees had taken over their shed at their home in Hopkinton, their beekeeping neighbors, Nancy and Curtis Best, came to the rescue. Nancy and Curtis Best

“They spent quite a few hours looking for the queen,” said Gram. “They had to take walls down.”

The Grams used their shed to store wood, but the honeybees had other plans for the structure.

Inside the shed the Bests found hundreds of thousands of bees covering the walls. There was also honeycomb and beeswax in there, Gram said.

The Bests started moving some of the honeybees out. Then they would come back and get more, until one day they relocated the queen, and the rest of the bees followed her to their new home, just a couple houses away.

“They all disappeared and went. It was so interesting,” said Gram. “They were very happy to eventually get to the queen.”

Gram said she and her husband were happy with the final outcome, and glad that the honeybees were able to find a new home.

“Bees are so important for pollination and farms,” said Gram. “[The Bests] live up the street from us. They had three hives, and now they have one more from our bees.”

Nancy and Curtis Best relocated the honeybees from the shed. Nancy and Curtis Best

Nancy and Curtis Best were eventually able to move the queen. Nancy and Curtis Best

27bees - When Ivy and Mike Gram discovered that honeybees had taken over their shed at their home in Hopkinton, their beekeeping neighbors, Nancy and Curtis Best, came to the rescue. (Nancy and Curtis Best) Nancy and Curtis Best

The shed in Hopkinton where the honeybees made themselves at home. Ivy Gram

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.