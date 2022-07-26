Truck driver charged in deaths of seven motorcyclists goes on trial in New Hampshire

In their opening statement, lawyers for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy countered that Albert Mazza Jr., 59, who was killed in the June 21, 2019 crash, was legally drunk at the time and responsible for the fatal collision.

Prosecutors launched their case Tuesday in the trial of a Massachusetts truck driver accused of killing seven people from a motorcycle club for Marine veterans in northern New Hampshire with the defendant’s own words: “I caused the accident. I wasn’t looking.”

The competing views of who bears blame for the catastrophic crash on Route 2 in Randolph, N.H., will be explored in detail over the next few weeks during the trial of Zhukovskyy, who faces 23 charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless conduct, and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty. He was arrested a few days after the crash at his home in West Springfield and has been incarcerated since then.

The trial is taking place in a state superior court in Lancaster, N.H.

The victims were from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. Killed were Mazza, who was president of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, Daniel Pereira, 58; Aaron Perry, 45, Desma Oakes, 42; Michael Ferazzi, 62; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, a married couple from Lakeville, Mass., who were 58.

In his opening statement, Coös County Attorney John McCormick said that on the day of the crash Zhukovskyy consumed fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine before he left for work, driving a truck for Westfield Transport, a company in West Springfield, Mass.

The crash occurred at 6:26 p.m. as Zhukovskyy was driving west after delivering a vehicle to a car dealership in Gorham, N.H. He was driving a 2016 Ram 2500 pickup truck that was towing an empty flatbed trailer. Motorcycles from the Jarheads group were headed east to a charity event.

McCormick said Zhukovskky told investigators he was reaching for a drink and crossed the yellow line into the oncoming motorcycles. In the moments before the crash, Zhukovskyy was driving erratically, McCormick said.

“The defendant was out of control,” he said. “He was out of control because of the drug use and his reckless, reckless choices.”

Mirken said that Mazza had been drinking Coors Light and had a blood alcohol level of .135, well over the legal limit of .08. As he led the Jarheads group to Gorham, he drove onto the center line of Route 2, Mirken said. He acknowledged Zhukovskyy’s drug consumption on the day of the crash but said his client was no longer impaired since about 12 hours had passed by the time the collision occurred.

“Unfortunately, the truth is that Albert “Woody” Mazza was responsible,” Mirken said. “He was riding on the center line. He wasn’t watching where he was going. He was coming across the line and he was drunk and he lost control of his Harley.”

McCormick acknowledged Mazza was intoxicated, and drinking and driving is a crime.

“We’re not making excuses for Woody,” he told jurors. But Zhukovskyy is still responsible for the crash, he said.

“What you’re going to see and hear is that as much as they may want you to focus on what Woody drank before riding, Woody and the other Jarheads are not dead because he drank Coors Light,” he said. “They’re dead because the defendant was driving recklessly and didn’t keep his truck in his lane.”

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board found Zhukovskyy’s drug use was the “probable cause” of his crossing the highway center line and initiating the collision. The board’s findings, approved in December 2020, concluded that while some of the motorcyclists were impaired by alcohol, their intoxication didn’t cause the crash.

Days after the collision, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles said that Zhukovskyy shouldn’t have been on the road at all. Before the crash, the agency had received two warning notices from Connecticut to suspend his license but didn’t act on them. The disclosure revealed how years of bureaucratic negligence and communication failures at the agency allowed drivers with menacing traffic records to remain on the road.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.