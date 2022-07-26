Village Bank awards $68,000 in scholarships to high school grads

The Village Bank awarded nearly $70,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Newton and surrounding communities.

Two graduates — Newton North High School’s Aiden Wright and Wayland High School’s Andrew Zhao — each received $10,000 toward higher education. An additional 24 students from across the region received $2,000 scholarships.

“We are proud to continue our tradition of recognizing the achievements of the youth in our community while supporting their educational goals,” said Joseph A. De Vito, president and CEO of the bank.