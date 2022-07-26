Wu says she’d give LeBron James a tour of Boston after his remarks about racist Celtics fans

During an episode of his HBO show, “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” James said Boston is the road city that stands out when it comes to fans having an impact on the game.

“I would be happy to take LeBron around and show him the Boston that I know, that I love, and that we are building here to really make sure that everyone is included in our city,” Wu said in an interview with Radio Boston host Tiziana Dearing.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday said she’d like to host LeBron James for a tour of the city in response to his remarks earlier this month about his experiences with racism displayed by Celtics fans.

Advertisement

When he was asked why Boston so quickly came to his mind, James responded, “Because they racist as [expletive], that’s why.”

“They will say anything,” he added. “And it’s fine. I mean, [expletive], it’s my life. It’s [expletive] I’ve been dealing with my whole life. I don’t mind it. Like, I hear it. Like, if I hear somebody close by, I’ll check them real quick. I’ll move on to the game. They’re going to say whatever the [expletive] they want to say. They might throw something on you. I mean, I got a beer thrown on me leaving the game. Like, it’s Boston.”

After Dearing played the clip during Monday’s interview, Wu acknowledged that the city “has had that reputation nationally and it is something that we have to confront and address.” Wu said residents of the city are committed to making that progress.

“We are also a city that is very dedicated to eradicating racism in every space,” Wu said.

Wu has spoken out against white supremacist groups that have demonstrated in the city in recent weeks, including a neo-Nazi group that held an anti-LGBTQ+ protest outside a children’s drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain on Saturday. Over the Fourth of July weekend, Wu slammed members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front who marched through downtown.

Advertisement

“Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for,” Wu said in a tweet that day.

Wu has been spotted with her family in the crowd at multiple games this year as the Celtics pushed through the playoffs to their first Finals appearance since 2010.

“I am proud to be a Celtics fan and I will be up there in the balcony cheering my heart out, and it gets intense up there,” she said.

Dearing asked Wu if she’s ever heard racist comments or chants while attending a game.

“I have not heard specific racist chants, but we do get a little edgy in Boston,” she said. “We do use words that I would not use, that I would not want my kids to use in chanting at games. And that in some ways is part of our ... we are hardcore fans in Boston.”

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.