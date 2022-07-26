Remembering the Choco Taco, 1983-2022

“Over the past two years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide,” the company said in a statement on its website. “A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco.”

Many people learned that lesson the hard way Monday, when Klondike confirmed that after nearly four decades in production it was discontinuing its popular Choco Taco .

A representative from Klondike, which is owned by Unilever, told CNN Business that the company knows “this may be very disappointing” to fans, a fact that was evident once rumors were confirmed online this week.

But those craving a Choco Taco before they’re gone for good may still be able to find them as stores clear out their remaining inventory, the representative said.

Soon after the news broke, Choco Taco quickly became a trending topic on Twitter nationwide, with people sharing their collective disbelief about losing the popular dessert— even if they admittedly haven’t taken a bite out of one in years.

“I .... this cannot be real,” tweeted Tim Logan, a democratic consultant. “Please @POTUS you need to invoke the Defense Production Act.”

“Choco Taco has fallen,” another person said.

Others were more extreme in their reactions.

“The Choco Taco is the best mass-produced ice cream product ever. Unacceptable. Appalling. Outrageous,” tweeted Kaleb Horton, a writer and photographer. “This had better just be the most disgusting publicity stunt in history, because if it’s not, and I’ve never been given to hyperbole, America has fallen and the dream is dead.”

Meanwhile, some questioned if they could have saved the Choco Taco from its fate by consuming more of them.

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian even went so far as making a sales pitch to Unilever to resurrect the product by tagging the company with an offer.

“I’d like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations’ childhoods,” Ohanian tweeted.

American soccer star Alex Morgan responded to Ohanian and said the ice cream “was my go-to post soccer practice treat growing up!!!”

A mainstay in ice cream trucks and the freezer aisle, the Choco Taco — a sugary concoction of vanilla ice cream encased in a taco-shaped cone and topped with a layer of chocolate and peanuts — was created in the early 1980s, according to Eater.

“When you eat a sugar cone, you generally eat the nuts, chocolate, and ice cream on the top, and then when you get to the cone, you’re [only] eating ice cream and cone,” Alan Drazen, who invented the treat in 1983, told the publication. “With the Choco Taco you’re getting the ice cream, cone, nuts, and chocolate with just about every bite.”

The popularity of Choco Tacos was boosted by a partnership with Taco Bell that eventually ended in 2015, according to CNET. The two companies teamed up this year to put the dessert back on the fast food chain’s menu at select locations.

While many were upset this week, not everyone is convinced that we’ve seen the last of the Choco Taco.

“If we learned anything from Mexican Pizza, et al., the Choco Taco will be back,” tweeted John Colucci, a regional director of digital for Fox News. “Klondike is sparking PR interest, people to cry ‘ugh, noooooo! Not fair!’ to which they probably will, in a few months, bring them back to higher sales than ever before…”

Here’s how people are reacting online:

