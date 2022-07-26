After a quiet offseason, Patriots are counting on a lot to go right

But Bill Belichick and the Patriots opted to stay the course. They were one of the NFL’s quietest spenders all offseason, and approached the 2022 season under the premise that last year’s team, built with $175 million in free agency acquisitions, will play better in Year 2.

Though they went 10-7 and made the playoffs, they were 2-4 in December and January, fell apart on both sides of the football, and were blown out twice by the Bills.

From an outsider’s perspective, it seemed that the Patriots needed to make several upgrades after the 2021 season if they wanted to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

“I think we have a lot of young players that are coming into their own,” owner Robert Kraft said at the NFL owners meetings in March. “I think we have a lot of talent — some wonderful young men from last year, and a couple in the weeds from before. It’s a chance for them to grow and hopefully come together.”

It’s certainly possible that the Patriots can improve upon last year, especially with Mac Jones in his second year. But they are counting on a lot going right this year to get them back to the top of the AFC. And it takes a mixture of optimism, hubris, and wishful thinking to expect all of it to come to pass.

On offense …

1. DeVante Parker has to stay healthy and be his best self.

The Patriots were one of 11 teams not to have a 1,000-yard receiver in 2021, with Jakobi Meyers (866) and Kendrick Bourne (800) leading the way. Only four of those 11 teams made the playoffs, and all four were one-and-done (Patriots, Titans, Eagles, Cardinals).

Instead of making a play for an elite receiver such as Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill, the Patriots made a modest move by trading for Parker. He was great in 2019 for Miami, finishing with 1,202 yards and 9 touchdowns. Parker dominated the Patriots with 8 catches and 137 yards in Week 17 that year.

But 2019 was the only time he played all 16 games, and the Dolphins finally gave up on him this offseason after seven unreliable and injury-prone seasons.

At his best, Parker wins jump balls along the sideline and gives Jones a great threat in the red zone. Parker’s history, though, tells us to expect inconsistency. And if he doesn’t develop into a No. 1 receiver, then it will be another year of Jones not having a game-changer.

2. Bourne has to have another career year.

Bourne was a solid addition last year, coming over from the 49ers in free agency and compiling career highs in catches (55), yards (800), and touchdowns (5). It would be great to see straight-line improvement from him in his second year with the Patriots, but football isn’t always that easy.

3. Jonnu Smith and Nelson Agholor have to make second-year jumps.

It’s safe to say that two of the Patriots’ biggest free agent signings last year didn’t come close to justifying their contracts. Smith, who will make $27 million over two years, had just 294 receiving yards and one touchdown. Agholor, who will make $22 million over two years, had just 473 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s possible that the lightbulb will click for both players in Year 2. But it’s not common to see such a massive jump in production. The Patriots probably would take just a modest improvement from both.

4. Jones has to have a seamless transition from Josh McDaniels to his new coaches.

This marks the first time since 2012 that the Patriots have someone other than McDaniels calling plays and coaching the quarterbacks. Jones looked noticeably confident during offseason workouts, but no one knows how he will work with his new coaches (Joe Judge and Matt Patricia) and how well they will solve problems during games.

5. Patricia and Judge have to know what they are doing.

Oh yeah, the coaches entrusted with running the offense and coaching up Jones have never done it before. Judge has never coached quarterbacks, and neither he nor Patricia has called plays on offense (it appears that Patricia will be the man, but Judge will be involved). It’s a big assumption to believe that it will be an easy transition from McDaniels to two guys who have very little experience coaching offense at the NFL level.

6. Cole Strange has to be ready to play right away.

The Patriots created their own hole on the offensive line by trading guard Shaq Mason to the Bucs. They filled it with Strange, taking him earlier (29th overall) than many people expected. When you draft a guard in the first round, especially one that is a controversial pick, he’d better be ready to play right away.

On defense …

1. Malcolm Butler has to return to form, and the cornerbacks can’t have any injuries.

After the losses of J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore in the last year, the only big signing was Butler, who is 32 and didn’t play last season. A depth chart of Butler, Jalen Mills, and Jonathan Jones, plus Myles Bryant, journeyman Terrance Mitchell, and rookies Marcus and Jack Jones, is probably good enough if everything goes right.

Joejuan Williams is also in the mix, though his days are likely numbered. But the depth is razor-thin, particularly with two rookies in the fold. The Patriots need Butler to play like a starting-caliber cornerback again, and need to get lucky with injuries.

2. Several unproven linebackers have to step up.

The Patriots shed older veterans in Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Dont’a Hightower. Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley return as the mainstays, and everything behind them is a big mystery.

Josh Uche was supposed to have a big role last year, but played only 30 percent of snaps and had just three sacks. Mack Wilson, acquired in a trade for Chase Winovich, didn’t do much in Cleveland and probably is just a special teams contributor. Cameron McGrone is coming off an ACL tear and hasn’t played an NFL snap. Ronnie Perkins, last year’s third-round pick, was inactive for 13 games and on injured reserve for the final five. Veteran Raekwon McMillan is coming off his second ACL tear. Anfernee Jennings spent all of last year on IR.

The Patriots have safeties who can play linebacker roles (Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers). But they’re counting on a lot of production from unproven players. Perhaps a return by Hightower or Collins is still possible.

3. The pass rush and run defense have to improve with the same players.

The front seven is pretty much the same as last year: Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Judon, Uche, and Bentley. Yet the Patriots weren’t exactly the Steel Curtain. They finished 25th in average rush allowed (4.5 yards per carry), were the second-worst run defense in the NFL after Thanksgiving (164 yards per game), and tied for 18th in sacks (36). They apparently are counting on blanket improvement from everyone in the front seven.

On special teams …

1. Nick Folk has to hit every kick again.

Folk was unbelievable in 2021. He led the NFL in scoring, was 36 of 39 on field goals, and was one of two kickers to make every field goal attempt under 50 yards (31 of 31). It’s a lot to ask Folk, 37, to have the same success again.

2. Jake Bailey has to bounce back from a bad year.

Bailey finished a disappointing 21st in net punting average (39.6) as he battled a knee injury for much of the year. If the Patriots are going to win with ball control and defense, they need better punting.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.