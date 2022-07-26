Alex Cora tries to look on the bright side concerning Red Sox injuries: ‘At least we know who’s hurt’

“At least we know who’s hurt,” he said. “Last year, halfway through a game, they took the shortstop out of the game … because of COVID stuff.”

But it could be worse. Almost a year ago, a COVID outbreak left Cora unsure who would be available from one day to the next.

Working around the injuries that have decimated the Red Sox since the start of the month has been a chore for manager Alex Cora , to say the least.

Since Rich Hill went on the injured list on July 2 with a left knee sprain, nine Sox have joined him.

Chris Sale’s fractured left pinkie is the most devastating injury, but as Cora assessed the damage, he was optimistic.

“Everyone’s feeling better,” Cora said.

J.D. Martinez, who had been sidelined because of back spasms, was back in the lineup against the Guardians, hitting cleanup.

Trevor Story (right hand contusion) took batting practice again Tuesday.

“He’s progressing, feeling better,” Cora said.

Christian Arroyo (groin strain) will likely start a rehab assignment Wednesday in Hartford with Double A Portland, along with Hill.

Matt Barnes (right shoulder inflammation) was scheduled to throw Tuesday night for the Sea Dogs. He’ll then have two days off, and then throw back-to-back games Friday and Saturday with the possibility of returning next week.

Cora said Rafael Devers (hamstring inflammation) and Matt Strahm (wrist contusion) were also feeling better.

The Sox were 6-15 in July going into Tuesday night after snapping a five-game losing streak in the series opener on Monday. This seven-game homestand is an opportunity to reset before the Aug. 2 trade deadline, which is during a seven-game road trip.

“I’m not making excuses,” Cora said. “This is who we are, this is what we have, and we have to play better.”

Back to basics

Cora said he turned the page on Jarren Duran’s mishap in center field last Friday night against the Blue Jays. Duran losing sight of a fly ball in the twilight was an ugly moment in a game that was already getting out of hand.

The larger concern for Cora was the Red Sox’ fielding issues as a whole this month. The Sox have committed 56 errors this season (12th in the majors), but 19 have come in July.

“It’s a hard one for me, but you go through stretches,” Cora said. “You’re just putting pressure on yourself and sometimes trying to do too much. You’ve just got to slow it down a little bit and get 27 [outs]. The value of 27 outs is real.”

Before Tuesday’s game, Cora had the team take extra fielding practice.

“Just fundamentals,” he said. “Catch the ball, throw the ball. It hasn’t changed. That’s the beauty of the game. We can talk about everything that’s new, but at the end of the day you have to catch it and throw it and get outs.”

Missed opportunities

Last year, Bobby Dalbec was a .274 hitter with runners in scoring position. This season, he hasn’t been able to cash in at the same clip. Entering Tuesday, he was 13 for 75 (.173) in 85 plate appearances with runners in scoring positions.

Dalbec had an opportunity in the fourth inning of Monday’s win, working a 3-and-1 count against Guardians starter Zach Plesac with runners on first and second and two outs. Dalbec fouled off a slider to run the count full, then struck out looking at a fastball that clipped the bottom of the zone.

Cora gleaned something from that at-bat.

“One thing about him, he knows the strike zone,” Cora said. “But there’s certain times that, yeah, that [3-2] pitch was borderline, but the 3-1 [pitch], he expanded.

“Sometimes he tries to do too much in those sort of counts — 2-0, 3-1. It’s just slowing down and recognizing the situation of who he is especially, because he can connect and it’s a three-run homer.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.