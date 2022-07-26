Game 98: Guardians at Red Sox lineups and notes, plus it’s David Ortiz night at Fenway Park

Having snapped their five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over Cleveland Monday night, the Red Sox will look to make it two in a row when the teams continue their four-game series at Fenway Park Tuesday.

Perhaps they should keep wearing the yellow jerseys. The Sox improved to 6-0 when wearing the Nike City Connect uniforms this season, and are 12-2 (.857) since unveiling them in 2021.

Rookie Josh Winckowski will be on the mound for the Red Sox. Before the game, the Red Sox will honor David Ortiz, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. for the Ortiz ceremony.