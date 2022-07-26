Game 98: Guardians at Red Sox lineups and notes, plus it’s David Ortiz night at Fenway Park

Having snapped their five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over Cleveland Monday night, the Red Sox will look to make it two in a row when the teams continue their four-game series at Fenway Park Tuesday.
Perhaps they should keep wearing the yellow jerseys. The Sox improved to 6-0 when wearing the Nike City Connect uniforms this season, and are 12-2 (.857) since unveiling them in 2021.
Rookie Josh Winckowski will be on the mound for the Red Sox. Before the game, the Red Sox will honor David Ortiz, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. for the Ortiz ceremony.
Here is a preview of the game.
Lineups
GUARDIANS (48-47): TBA
Pitching: RHP Bryan Shaw (4-2, 5.29 ERA)
RED SOX (49-48): TBA
Pitching: RHP Josh Winckowski (3-4, 4.38 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Guardians vs. Winckowski: Andrés Giménez 1-2, Austin Hedges 0-2, Steven Kwan 1-2, Owen Miller 1-2, José Ramírez 0-2, Franmil Reyes 1-3, Amed Rosario 1-3, Myles Straw 0-2
Red Sox vs. Shaw: Xander Bogaerts 1-9, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-5, Franchy Cordero 0-1, Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Jarren Duran 0-2, J.D. Martinez 5-13, Kevin Plawecki 1-2, Rob Refsnyder 0-2, Yolmer Sánchez 2-10, Alex Verdugo 0-4, Christian Vázquez 1-4
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have won each of their four games against the Guardians this season.
Notes: After being placed on the COVID-related injured list on July 14, Winckowski is set for his eighth start of the season. He is looking for his first win since June 25 in Cleveland, where he threw 5 ⅓ innings of two-run ball in his lone career appearance against the Guardians. … The Guardians have just eight runs over their past three games after a 25-run stretch over the previous three. … Shaw has never started a game in 12 major league seasons and 732 appearances. His longest outing this year was a scoreless two-inning stint against the Detroit Tigers on July 15. Shaw gave up two runs in 1 ⅔ innings during a loss to the White Sox on Saturday.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.