Julio Jones reportedly signing with Buccaneers, giving Tom Brady another weapon

Jones is coming off a down season in Tennessee, where he only played 10 games and caught 31 passes for 434 yards and a touchdown, career lows across the board. His final season in Atlanta was also injury-plagued, as hamstring issues limited him to just nine games. He’d eclipsed 1,300 yards receiving in each of the previous six seasons with the Falcons.

Jones, a two-time All-Pro selection, joins an already-loaded Buccaneers receiving corps that features Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, and Tyler Johnson , giving Tom Brady another option to throw to this season. Tampa Bay also brought in tight end Kyle Rudolph after Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement.

Veteran receiver Julio Jones , a seven-time Pro Bowler with the Falcons, is headed to Tampa according to a report from ESPN.

Advertisement

The Titans released Jones in March.

Shanahan clears up 49ers QB situation: ‘This is Trey’s team’

Jimmy Garoppolo reported to training camp for the San Francisco 49ers after spending the offseason away rehabilitating his injured shoulder.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

But the message from coach Kyle Shanahan about Garoppolo’s future and the future of the 49ers was clear: “This is Trey’s team.”

Shanahan started camp Tuesday by removing any pretense of a quarterback competition in San Francisco by unequivocally stating what had seemed obvious all offseason, that Trey Lance will take over as starter a year after being drafted third overall.

“That’s nothing against Jimmy,” Shanahan said. “We made that decision a year ago and we’re not going to mess around with that anymore. ... Jimmy understands that fully. He’s a big guy and it’s nothing against him. It’s a business decision.”

The process of transitioning from Garoppolo to Lance as starter in San Francisco started last offseason when the Niners traded three first-round picks to move up to take Lance third overall.

But after having only limited college experience at lower-level North Dakota State, the 49ers were in no rush to turn the team over to Lance, believing that a healthy Garoppolo gave them the best chance to compete.

Advertisement

That mostly proved correct as San Francisco made it to the NFC title game with Garoppolo at quarterback before losing to the eventual champion Rams.

Lance played only sparingly, making two starts when Garoppolo got injured, but showed enough in practice and the offseason for Shanahan to be confident in his ability to run a team that has championship aspirations.

“When you deal with a guy that has ability and stuff and all eyes are on him and the pressure is on him, not just with you guys but teammates, that’s what you want to see, him getting better as he gets opportunities,” Shanahan said. “If he gets better as he gets opportunities, then you’re a lot more encouraged to give him a lot more opportunities.”

The Niners would have already moved on from Garoppolo if he had been healthy this offseason. But he needed shoulder surgery, complicating efforts to trade him.

Garoppolo stayed in Southern California for the offseason program but has been cleared to practice, eliminating a $7.5 million injury guarantee on his $24.2 million contract for 2022.

Seahawks release Carson after running back failed physical

The Seattle Seahawks released running back Chris Carson with a failed physical designation on, potentially signaling an end to his career because of a neck injury.

Carson’s future was in doubt the entire offseason after he was injured in Week 4 last year and eventually underwent neck surgery. Seattle coach Pete Carroll cautioned that Carson may not be able to return and Tuesday’s move finalized the situation.

Advertisement

“Ever since the first time I saw Chris on film, I loved his style, and I was thrilled when we were able to get him when we did,” Carroll said. “To see him grow and become such an impacting part of our program with such a great style and all of that, it was a thrill to watch. We’ll miss him and everything he brought to our program.”

Carson was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017 that quickly developed into one of Carroll’s favorite players. Carson’s reckless, punishing running style was notably similar to former Seattle star Marshawn Lynch and yielded great success while also taking a physical toll.

Carson played more than 12 games only twice in his five seasons. Carson’s best season was 2019 when he rushed for 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

During minicamp in June, Carroll said Carson had yet to regain complete range of motion in his neck following the surgery. Seattle was prepared for the chance Carson wouldn’t be able to return after drafting running back Ken Walker III and re-signing Rashaad Penny in the offseason.

Jerry Jones sticking with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy

Describing himself as playing a game of poker, Jerry Jones acknowledged he had options for who would be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys this season.

In retaining Mike McCarthy for a third year, Jones decided the hand he held was worth playing a little longer.

Advertisement

“We won 12 games last year. I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t get a little bit of feel good out of those 12 games. ... That’s not enough. But it’s enough to go again,” Jones said.

Jones, the Cowboys’ owner and general manager, delivered a defense of McCarthy following offseason of speculation about his job security.

“I want to be real clear. He wouldn’t be sitting here today if I didn’t think he was the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl. He would not be, and I have choices. So that’s not meant to be insensitive to anybody. That’s a fact,” Jones said.

McCarthy led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record, their best mark since 2016, and the NFC East division title this past season before losing 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers in a wild-card playoff game at home. The chaotic nature of that defeat, in which Dallas ran out of time before being able to attempt a final play from the San Francisco 24-yard line following quarterback Dak Prescott’s designed run, and a plethora of available candidates including offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and former New Orleans Saints head coach and Dallas assistant Sean Payton resulted in a torrent of conjecture about McCarthy’s future.

Jones believes the Cowboys can continue to build on the regular-season success McCarthy had last year. That would represent significant progress for a franchise that has not made the postseason in consecutive years under the same coach since Chan Gailey in 1998-99.

Advertisement

“I think we’re in better shape today to make a run at it than when we were sitting here this time last year,” Jones said.