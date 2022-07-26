Loss to Guardians drops Red Sox to last place in AL East

But a depleted Guardians team still had enough to get past an even more depleted Red Sox team, 8-3, at Fenway Park.

Yes, Shaw was technically making the first start of his 12-year career — an emergency starter since Konnor Pilkington had just been used Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader against the White Sox — but for Guardians manager Terry Francona’s purposes, he was the opener, the first in a line of arms he’d cull together to get through the night.

Bryan Shaw was on the mound Tuesday night for the Guardians mostly out of circumstance and necessity. Five doubleheaders in the past month left Cleveland’s pitching staff depleted.

Advertisement

For what it was worth, Shaw’s 732 career games without making a start were a major league record. And in none of those games did he throw at least three innings.

But there he was in the third, with a pitch count soaring well beyond his season-high 36 since he was staked to a 5-0 lead, holding the Red Sox scoreless and marching further into uncharted territory with every pitch.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Francona didn’t flinch when Shaw gave up a leadoff ground-rule double to Jaylin Davis or when he hit Rob Refsnyder with a 1-and-2 cutter to make it first and second with no outs. Shaw nearly got himself out of the jam when Alex Verdugo sent a ground ball to second, but second baseman Andres Gimenez could only manage one out.

Shaw had five more pitches in him.

When Xander Bogaerts laced a 3-and-1 cutter to left field for an RBI single, Francona decided Shaw had given him more than enough.

He matched a career high with 2⅓ innings and threw a career-high 50 pitches.

The Sox threatened to blow up Shaw’s hard work once Nick Sandlin came in to replace him. Sandlin hit J.D. Martinez with a pitch to load the bases, then gave up an RBI single to Christian Vazquez that cut the lead to 5-2.

Advertisement

Kevin Plawecki shot a fly ball to right field that looked deep enough to score Bogaerts, but Nolan Jones fired a throw home to cut down Bogaerts at the plate.

The play was close enough for Sox manager Alex Cora to ask for a review, but the call by home plate umpire Marty Foster was upheld.

That was the Sox’ only sign of life after falling behind early. An RBI single by Owen Miller gave Cleveland a 1-0 lead in the first and a homer by Austin Hedges extended it to 2-0 in the second.

Sox starter Josh Winckowski gave up five runs on six hits and one walk in three innings, and most of the damage came in the third.

With a runner on second and one out, Winckowski delivered an 0-and-1 changeup to Miller, who lined it right back to the mound and off Winckowski’s right hip. Bogaerts was able to play the ricochet at shortstop and throw out Miller at first for the second out.

Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush came out from the dugout to check on him, but Winckowski shook it off and stayed in the game.

Three pitches later, he plunked Gimenez with an 0-and-2 cutter.

Two pitches after that, Jones launched Winckowski’s 1-and-0 slider into the right-field bleachers just beyond Cleveland’s bullpen for a three-run homer that pushed the Guardians’ lead to 5-0.

Advertisement

The Sox have lost six of their last seven. They’re 6-16 in July, and with the Orioles winning, the Sox dropped to last place in the American League East.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.