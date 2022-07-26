As Patriots open training camp, Bill Belichick praises Mac Jones for making ‘tremendous strides’

Jones started 17 regular-season games as a rookie last year, throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Both coaches and teammates praised him throughout the season for his leadership and approach to the game.

“I think Mac’s done a great job,” Belichick said Tuesday morning. “He’s worked extremely hard. He’s got a tremendous work ethic. In all areas, I think there’s a dramatic improvement. His physical work and conditioning; working on his mechanics; working on his footwork; working on his understanding of our offense, of opponent defenses, of situations. All those things.”

Ahead of the Patriots’ first training camp practice, coach Bill Belichick had nothing but effusive praise for second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

After New England’s loss to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs, Jones remained active and accessible during the offseason, training individually and organizing throwing sessions with his teammates.

Now, with a year of experience under his belt, Jones is in a much more advantageous position, according to Belichick.

“He’s made tremendous strides,” Belichick said. “He did a great job last year, but he’s starting from a much, much higher point this year than when he started last year. His offseason work has been significant. I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he was than he was a year ago.”

Belichick also said Jones will have input in the new offense, which lost multiple coaches this offseason. Longtime offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels, wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, and offensive assistant Bo Hardegree all accepted jobs with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots have not officially named an offensive coordinator, but former special teams coordinator Joe Judge, now an offensive assistant, and former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, now a senior football advisor, are expected to maintain significant roles on the offensive coaching staff. Belichick reiterated Tuesday that the team is “not big on titles.”

Regardless of who is working with Jones and the passing attack, Belichick noted that the unit is “a lot further ahead in the conversations” at this point.

“The plays that we talk about or concepts we talk about, Mac’s already done them before,” he said. “It’s easy for him to say, ‘Are we going to do this or that?’ or ‘Are we going to do this on something else?’ or ‘What do you think about splitting them a little bit wider? Splitting them a little bit tighter?’ You know, suggestions like that. That comes up all the time. Now, it comes up with the background of experience of doing it. He might have had some of the same questions last year, but without really having the full knowledge that he has this year.”

Belichick emphasized that the Patriots are “nowhere close” to being where the team wants or needs to be, but Jones’s development has definitely progressed.

“He’s just a lot further along in the conversation,” Belichick said. “We all can make improvements in areas, so we’ve identified some of those, he’s worked very hard at them, and hopefully, those will be better, and I’m sure they will because he’s put the time and work into it.”

