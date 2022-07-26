Sam Kennedy: Red Sox are not discussing trades involving Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers

In an appearance on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show,” Red Sox CEO and president Sam Kennedy said he cannot envision shortstop Xander Bogaerts in a uniform other than that of the Red Sox, and that the team — despite its recent abysmal performance — is not discussing trades involving either Bogaerts or third baseman Rafael Devers.

“There’s been no discussions or commentary internally or externally about moves related to the trade deadline involving Xander, Raffy, or anyone else to my knowledge,” said Kennedy. “At this point we’re focused on getting back in this thing and winning.”