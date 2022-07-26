fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Sam Kennedy: Red Sox are not discussing trades involving Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated July 26, 2022, 15 minutes ago
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said Tuesday the team is "focused on getting back in this thing and winning.”Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

In an appearance on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show,” Red Sox CEO and president Sam Kennedy said he cannot envision shortstop Xander Bogaerts in a uniform other than that of the Red Sox, and that the team — despite its recent abysmal performance — is not discussing trades involving either Bogaerts or third baseman Rafael Devers.

“There’s been no discussions or commentary internally or externally about moves related to the trade deadline involving Xander, Raffy, or anyone else to my knowledge,” said Kennedy. “At this point we’re focused on getting back in this thing and winning.”

Kennedy also reiterated the team’s hopes that the two stars remain Red Sox for “a long, long time.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.

