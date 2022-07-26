With no free agent splash this time, the Patriots must improve internally

This year, the Patriots are looking inward. The improvement must come internally from players who’ve already donned a New England uniform. The 2022 Patriots are banking on internal growth instead of breaking the bank to close the gap with the Buffalo Bills.

Last year, as the Patriots prepared for training camp, the excitement and expectations were centered around a reinforced roster, the result of a headlong dive into free agency following their first losing season since 2000. External additions via free agency and the draft were the drivers of improvement.

If the Patriots are going to progress and improve upon last year’s calamitous playoff cameo, it has to be an inside job.

The Patriots figure to be the NFL version of Home Depot or Lowe’s: Their business is home improvement.

It’s a risky strategy with an AFC arms race going on around them. But the Patriots’ hands were tied after shelling out big bucks last offseason to the tune of a then-NFL record $163 million in guarantees. We’ll see if Bill Belichick’s talent evaluations are on the money.

Any hope for the Patriots evolving into legitimate contenders starts at quarterback with Mac Jones, who enjoyed a promising first year featuring the fifth-most passing yards ever by a rookie (3,801).

The team’s fate is directly tied to Mac’s maturation and evolution. If he takes a Joe Burrow-like leap, then many of the Patriots’ roster holes can be papered over by a premium passer. We’ve witnessed that approach before. That was the longtime strategy in Fort Foxborough with another hard-working, cerebral signal-caller — Tom Brady.

Whether it’s hubris, wishful thinking, or a quarterback Rosetta Stone, the Patriots believe they can follow this formula with Jones. By all accounts, Jones is poised for a jump.

Prone to offering praise in measured micro-doses, Belichick waxed poetic about Jones Tuesday, declaring “dramatic improvement” before the team has even taken a single training camp snap.

“I think Mac’s done a great job,” said Belichick. “He’s worked extremely hard. He’s got a tremendous work ethic in all areas. I think there’s a dramatic improvement.

Mac Jones will have a lot on his shoulders when the season begins. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“His physical work and conditioning, working on his mechanics, working on his footwork, working on his understanding of our offense, of opponents defense, of situations all those things. … We can’t do it all at once, but he’s worked hard. He’s made tremendous strides.

“He did a great job last year, but he’s starting it from a much, much higher point this year than where he started last year. His offseason work has been significant. I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he is than he was a year ago.”

All that for a quarterback who hasn’t won a game yet in which the opponent scores 25 or more points. Is it Richard Seymour going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month or Mac Jones?

Jones is going to have to be the Foxborough force multiplier, because the offensive weapons around him have not substantially changed. There is no Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, A.J. Brown, or Ja’Marr Chase walking through the door.

The Patriots’ biggest offseason move was acquiring DeVante Parker from the division rival Miami Dolphins after he became a redundant receiver when the Fins added Cedrick Wilson and Hill.

It was a far cry from the free agent splash they made last offseason with Matthew Judon, Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, etc. This offseason, the Patriots made just a ripple in free agency, bringing back prodigal cornerback Malcolm Butler and signing safety Jabrill Peppers.

Jones must don the aegis of a true franchise quarterback. His Year 2 bump is the most vital, but the Patriots could use sophomore bumps from Agholor and Smith, both of whom underwhelmed in their first forays in Foxborough.

Smith often looked like he was trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube as he ran routes, finishing with 28 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown. Agholor, the highest-paid receiver in Patriots history by average annual value, was ordinary and didn’t provide the deep threat the Patriots hoped.

The complexion of the Patriots offense would change if those two could perform to the levels they achieved at prior NFL stops, especially with receiver Kendrick Bourne and tight end Henry (who tied for the NFL lead in TD catches by a tight end with nine) proving desirable options.

Nelson Agholor had 37 catches for 473 yards in 2021, but the Patriots were counting on more. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The running game, ranked eighth in the NFL last season, could be even more formidable if second-year back Rhamondre Stevenson continues his growth arc.

On the defensive side of the ball, the 2021 Patriots fell apart like a fast-fashion shirt the first time it’s laundered. They allowed 30 points per game over their final five games of the season, including the embarrassing 47-17 playoff loss to Josh Allen and the Bills.

In the last two games the Patriots played against Buffalo, they failed to force a punt. In the playoff evisceration, Allen had more touchdown passes (five) than incompletions (four).

With cornerback J.C. Jackson heading to greener pastures with the Los Angeles Chargers, there is some figuring out to do on that side of the ball.

Again, the Patriots will count on current players taking a step or a leap forward. This is the year for linebacker Josh Uche to put it all together and provide a legitimate pass-rush option opposite Judon. Second-year defensive lineman Christian Barmore showed he can be a force but must display more consistency and immutability in the run game.

Players who essentially had red-shirt years as rookies — linebacker Cameron McGrone (recovering from an ACL tear) and Ronnie Perkins — will get a chance to carve out roles.

The Patriots might clasp their hands together in prayer that Shaun Wade, who played sparingly last season as a rookie, emerges as their latest cornerback find.

If you’re sensing a theme here, you should be. The help is coming from inside the House of the Hoodie.

The improvement the Patriots need had better be in-house. If not, they’re going to be out of the playoffs.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist.