Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day IL with Achilles’ tendonitis

Stanton homered for the American League in last week's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium and was named the Most Valuable Player in the AL's 3-2 victory. However, coming out of the All-Star Game, Stanton was 0 for 10 with seven strikeouts against Houston and Baltimore.

Stanton is batting .228 with 24 homers and 61 RBIs for the AL East-leading Yankees, who faced the New York Mets in the opener of a two-game Subway Series on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

The New York Yankees placed All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with left Achilles’ tendonitis, a move retroactive to Sunday.

The Yankees recalled outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill his roster spot.

Wrigley shows love to Contreras

Willson Contreras drew a standing ovation in perhaps his last home game at Wrigley Field, then keyed an early burst as the Cubs beat the visiting Pirates, 4-2, for their season-high sixth straight win. The Pirates have lost four of five.

Contreras, one of three members left from the 2016 World Series title team, tipped his cap after being cheered at the plate his first time up. He hit a soft single to center field in a three-run first inning off Bryse Wilson (1-6).

Contreras, an All-Star catcher who can become a free agent after this season, has acknowledged this might be his last homestand as a member of the Cubs before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. He saluted the fans with a fist in his last at-bat in the seventh but struck out against reliever Tyler Beede.

Cubs manager David Ross acknowledged that Contreras looked distracted during Monday’s game, in which he shed tears later after being asked to reflect on his seven seasons with the team.

“When he came up, he was a happy young man, lot of smiling, fitting in very easily, showing off the absolute cannon he had all the time,” Ross said of Contreras, who made his debut midway through the 2016 title season.

Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, and Nico Hoerner hit consecutive doubles in the first to give Keegan Thompson (8-4) ample run support. Suzuki provided insurance with a homer in the eighth off reliever Will Crowe.

Thompson went a career-high seven innings.

Mychal Givens pitched the ninth to earn his second save. Closer David Robertson wasn’t used for the second consecutive game after earning a win and save Saturday and Sunday at Philadelphia.

Sano returns to Twins

Twins slugger Miguel Sanó has been activated from the 60-day injured list after missing nearly three months with torn meniscus in his left knee.

The Twins announced the move before starting a two-game series in Milwaukee.

Sanó, 29, hurt his knee April 26 while celebrating the Twins’ 5-4 victory over the Tigers in a game that was decided on the final play. He played four days later but left the game early with knee pain and later underwent surgery.

He was batting just .093 with one homer and three RBI in 17 games at the time he went on the injured list.

The 2017 All-Star hit .223 with 30 homers and 75 RBIs in 135 games last season. He went deep 13 times over 53 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and had a career-high 34 homers in 2019.

Rangers sign No. 3 pick Rocker

Third overall pick Kumar Rocker signed with the Rangers, a week after the righthanded pitcher was drafted again and a year after concerns over a physical led to him going unsigned by the Mets as the 10th overall pick.

Rocker got a $5.2 million bonus from the Rangers, well below the slot value of nearly $7.6 million for the third overall pick.

After shoulder surgery last September, Rocker opened this year with the Tri-City ValleyCats in the independent Frontier League. He was 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in five starts, with 32 strikeouts and four walks over 20 innings.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pound Rocker was 28-10 with a 2.89 ERA over 42 games from 2019-21 at Vanderbilt University, where he was teammates with righthander Jack Leiter. The Rangers drafted Leiter with the second overall pick last summer, and he is now pitching at Double A Frisco.

Rocker was the only first-round pick in the 2021 amateur baseball draft that went unsigned. The pitcher and the Mets failed to reach an agreement by the August deadline because the Mets had concerns over the health of his right arm. Rocker’s agent, Scott Boras, said Rocker had “non-pitching-related minor surgery” on his right arm.

Jackie Robinson Museum finally opens in NYC

Long dreamed about and in development for longer than the big league career of the man it honors, the Jackie Robinson Museum opened Tuesday in Manhattan with a gala ceremony attended by the widow of the barrier-breaking ballplayer and two of his children.

Rachel Robinson, who turned 100 on July 19, watched the half-hour outdoor celebration from a wheelchair in the 80-degree heat, then cut a ribbon to cap a project launched in 2008.

Her 72-year-old daughter, Sharon, also looked on from a wheelchair and 70-year-old son David spoke to the crowd of about 200 sitting on folding chairs arrayed in a closed-off section of Varick Street, a major thoroughfare where the 19,380-square-foot museum is located. It opens to the public Sept. 5

“The issues in baseball, the issues that Jackie Robinson challenged in 1947, they’re still with us,” David Robinson said. “The signs of white only have been taken down, but the complexity of equal opportunity still exists.”

Rachel Robinson announced the museum April 15, 2008, the 61st anniversary of Jackie breaking the big league color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Robinson became NL Rookie of the Year, the 1949 NL batting champion and MVP, a seven-time All-Star, and a World Series champion in 1955. He hit .313 with 141 homers and 200 stolen bases in 11 seasons and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1962.

Robinson, who died in 1972, had an impact beyond baseball, galvanizing a significant slice of American public opinion and boosting the civil rights movement.

A gala dinner was held Monday night to preview the museum, which contains 350 artifacts, including playing equipment and items such as Robinson’s 1946 minor league contract for $600 a month and his 1947 rookie contract for a $5,000 salary. The museum also holds a collection of 40,000 images and 450 hours of footage.