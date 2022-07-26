21 people die, 30 sick in India from drinking spiked liquor

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — At least 21 people have died and 30 others became ill from drinking altered liquor in western India, officials said Tuesday.

Senior government official Mukesh Parmar said the deaths occurred in Ahmedabad and Botad districts of Gujarat state, where manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited. It was not immediately known what chemical was used to alter the liquor.

News agency Press Trust of India said police have detained several suspected bootleggers who were involved in selling the spiked alcohol.