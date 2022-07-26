German life expectancy decreased during pandemic years

BERLIN (AP) — Average life expectancy in Germany dropped noticeably between 2019 and 2021, the national statistics office said Tuesday, a change that it attributed to unusually high numbers of deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Statistical Office said that life expectancy for newborn girls last year was 83.2 years and for boys 78.2 years. That was a decrease of 0.4 and 0.6 years respectively compared with 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

“The main reason for this development is unusually high death figures during the COVID-19 waves," the office said in a statement.