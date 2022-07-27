Mitski does it her way in a luminous show at Roadrunner

Alongside Mitski’s five other studio albums, “Laurel Hell” stands out as “the New Wave-y one,” accented by menacing chord shifts, ominous metallic clanking, and the occasional burst of ABBA-esque piano. Like the rest of her catalog, the melancholy undertones run throughout. Lead single “Working for the Knife” might be a tale of striving to make meaningful art under capitalism, but it sounds as though she’s performing at the bottom of a mineshaft: the ping! of pick-axes colliding with stone, mining for marketable emotional truths.

On Tuesday night, standing stock-still onstage at the first of two sold-out nights at Roadrunner, indie-pop sensation Mitski opened her show with a simple message: Love me more. It’s the whirling, hungry refrain of her synthpop song by the same name, one of the singles off her latest album, “Laurel Hell,” but on this night, it landed like a direct message to the audience. Happy to oblige, the all-ages crowd exploded into rapturous cheers every time her perfect composure gave way to the slightest gesture. Many had spent hours waiting outside, and most had been looking forward to this since mid-March, when Mitski’s original Boston tour dates were postponed because of a run-in with COVID.

Onstage, the record’s ‘80s influences translated into a vibrant display: Mitski pacing barefoot in a neon lime-hued dress, seeming to glow beneath colorful lights, flanked by her guitarist, bassist, drummer, and synth player. The 80-minute set channeled some of the conceptual spirit of 2018′s Butoh-influenced “Be the Cowboy” tour, juxtaposing controlled physical performance against pure emotional outpouring. Her voice sounded just as strong and clear as her recordings as she thrashed her way through tracks from her four most recent albums. “Geyser” found her trekking across stage as if she was traversing an iceberg against a headwind; a strobe-lit rendition of “Happy” involved flailing her hands like those of a malfunctioning clock; the jangling “Should’ve Been Me” entailed donkey-kicking over a beat that recalls Hall & Oates’ “Maneater.” And while fan favorite “Drunk Walk Home” used to culminate with a ragged soul-exiting-body scream, this time around she concludes it by crumpling dramatically to the floor — the move of an artist with vocal cords to preserve and nothing left to prove.

After stepping offstage briefly, Mitski and her band reappeared to play just one more song, “A Pearl,” off “Be the Cowboy.” It was a curious choice, neither a single nor a standout fan favorite, but it might’ve been a deliberate selection — or the quickest way to indulge the presumption of an encore. Artistic vision is one thing, audience expectations are another, and the challenge of fulfilling both looms over success at Mitski’s scale. So far, she seems to be making it work. That’s art when you’re working for the knife.

MITSKI

At Roadrunner, Tuesday. Repeats Wednesday.

