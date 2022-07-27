‘You feel that you’ve climbed the mountain’: Paul Lewis to play Beethoven’s piano concertos at Tanglewood

Yet there is something different about playing all five of the concertos in a series, as Lewis will do at Tanglewood this weekend in three concerts with the Boston Symphony Orchestra under Andris Nelsons. For all the insights that appear when focusing on a single work at a time, there is a sense of the sheer scope of Beethoven’s achievement that only emerges from considering them as a single body of work in a concentrated timeframe.

The British pianist Paul Lewis has a deep and enduring relationship with Beethoven’s music. The composer’s five piano concertos are a case in point: With one exception, Lewis, now 50, has been playing them since his late teens, formative years in his musical development. (The exception is the First Concerto, which, for reasons he can’t quite put his finger on, he learned only in his mid-30s.) He has given probing performances of individual concertos and recorded them to excellent effect.

“It’s a real journey in itself,” he said by phone from Oslo, where he lives with his family. “Each concerto is so different in character, and each one really says something unique that the others don’t.” Even though the final concerto (the “Emperor”) brings a listener only up to Beethoven’s “middle” period, “there’s something about that piece that feels like a real culmination. You feel like you’ve come to the end of something — that you’ve climbed the mountain.”

Another boon from programming the concertos as a set is the chance to gauge how their distinct characters play off one another in unexpected ways. Lewis cited the affinity between the First Concerto, whose slow movement he called “almost a double concerto for piano and [solo] clarinet,” and the chamber music-like Fourth Concerto (both on Saturday). Or take the strong contrast between the works on Friday’s program — the Second, with clear roots in the classical tradition of Mozart and Haydn, playing off against the Third, whose dramatic intensity points forward toward the heroic character of middle-period Beethoven.

Lewis was a student of Alfred Brendel, who, in addition to being a renowned pianist, was also a famously exacting teacher. Lewis has clear memories of playing the opening of the Fourth Concerto, a phrase consisting of just five bars of music, for his teacher. “And [Brendel] just turned around and said, ‘Yeah, I think we can spend some hours on that,’” he recalled.

“He would always work in terms of color where these pieces were concerned,” Lewis said about Brendel’s approach. “The piano was never just a piano for him. It’s an orchestra, it’s a human voice, it’s a chamber group, it’s a single wind instrument. It’s always a whole bunch of possibilities. He was quite specific about what each of the pieces needs in those terms. And that kind of changes the way you think of them.”

Concertos, of course, are collaborative works, and this weekend’s performances bring Lewis back into partnership with a musician with whom he’s worked often. “It’s always a pleasure, and it’s always spontaneous,” he said of partnering with Nelsons. “I trust him 100 percent as a musician, so I know that what he does is going to be an inspiration, and that’s something that I can bounce off of. When there is that trust, it really works.”

When the pandemic upended his performing career, Lewis had something of an epiphany. For the first time in two decades as a professional musician, he could see that life from the outside: the grind of endless touring, never slowing down the pace. “You want to keep going and going, and you fear something,” he said of that mind-set. “And the pandemic kind of taught me that actually, I don’t need to feel this fear. This is really good — being at home, being a dad, being a husband. Being a person. There can be more balance in life.”

Conversely, he was reminded with new force just how intense, and how intensely social, the act of live music making is. He realized this after streaming performances from empty concert halls, which he called “the most miserable thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Of returning to live concertizing, “I don’t want to say that I ever took it for granted,” he said. “I don’t think I did. But I think those moments are just more important than ever, having had the experience of [them] being taken away from all of us. There’s that extra resonance to them now.

“In a world where things do become more and more remote,” he added, “let’s not lose this.”

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

At Tanglewood, Lenox, July 29-31. Tickets $21 and up. 888-266-1200, www.bso.org

David Weininger can be reached at globeclassicalnotes@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @davidgweininger.