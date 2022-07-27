Bose to stop making and selling hearing aids

Bose, the Framingham-based audio company, confirmed that it will no longer manufacture or sell hearing aids, following a layoff that several former employees said eliminated the firm’s health division. The Globe first reported the development in May. Bose is partnering with Lexie Hearing, a direct-to-consumer hearing aid provider, which will sell a hearing aid “powered by Bose,” using Bose self-fitting hearing aid technology, the firm said in a press release Tuesday. Nick Smith, Bose’s senior vice president strategy and business development, said the company chose Lexie Hearing because of its “understanding of the complex, regulated hearing aid market, and ability to reach more of the millions of people who suffer from hearing loss.” Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. A Bose spokesperson said the company remains “committed to research and development of technologies related to hearing augmentation and noise cancellation.” — ANISSA GARDIZY

ATHLETIC FIELDS

Lowell selling ballpark to UMass

The Lowell City Council unanimously agreed to sell LeLacheur Park to the UMass Building Authority for $1 million, which will be transferred to UMass Lowell upon completion of the deal. The park and its 4,767 seats will be sold in its “existing condition,” according to the full agreement. Built in 1998, the stadium is the home of the UMass Lowell River Hawks baseball team. The park formerly played host to the Lowell Spinners, a minor league baseball affiliate of the Boston Red Sox that was discontinued in 2020 after Major League Baseball opted to reduce its number of minor league affiliates. The agreement states that the deal will be completed after a 60-day “due diligence” period, followed by a 30-day closing period. Without the Spinners to create revenue or pay for the park’s maintenance and upkeep, City Council members were eager to sell what had become an expense for the city. The agreement allows the city to cut costs while transferring full ownership to UMass Lowell. The deal calls for the university to invest $3 million into the park through renovations and improvements over the next five years, according to the full agreement. ­— COLLIN ROBISHEAUX

AVIATION

Boeing’s profit down but sees a good end to the year

Boeing reported a drop in profit and weaker revenue than analysts had expected for the second quarter, but said Wednesday that it was close to restarting deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner plane and was on track to end the year with more cash coming into the business than out of it. The company said it had earned $160 million in the quarter, down from $567 million in the same period last year, on nearly $16.7 billion in revenue, which was 2 percent lower than last year. — NEW YORK TIMES

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter reducing office space around the world

Twitter is cutting back on its physical office space in several global markets, including San Francisco, New York, and Sydney, as the company cuts costs and leans harder into remote work. Twitter will significantly decrease its corporate presence in San Francisco by vacating an office on Tenth Street directly behind the Market Street headquarters, according to an e-mail sent to employees on Wednesday. Twitter currently occupies multiple floors in the building. It has also scrapped plans to open an office across the bay in Oakland. The company may close its office in Sydney and is considering plans to shutter several other offices once leases expire, including those in Seoul; Wellington, New Zealand; Osaka, Japan; Madrid; Hamburg, Germany; and Utrecht, The Netherlands, according to the memo. Corporate space in other key markets will be reduced, including Tokyo, Mumbai, New Delhi, Dublin, and New York. Twitter isn’t planning job cuts, according to the e-mail. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

T-Mobile raised its subscriber growth forecast for the second straight quarter, blowing past inflation-related setbacks that ensnared rivals AT&T and Verizon. T-Mobile now expects to add 6 million to 6.3 million new subscribers this year, up from a prior view of 5.3 million to 5.8 million. The company also led wireless competitors in second-quarter total customer growth, adding 1.7 million regular monthly subscribers, including 723,000 phone customers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INFLATION

That iconic NYC breakfast will cost you more

Ah, the bacon, egg, and cheese. The classic bodega breakfast sandwich is a staple in many a New Yorker’s diet. It’s easy to make, easy to eat on the go, and cheap — although not as cheap as it used to be. To keep up with today’s levels of inflation due to the pandemic and Russia’s war with Ukraine, bodega owners are faced with no choice but to raise the prices of their famously low-priced breakfast sandwiches. “Bacon, egg, and cheese — you can’t take that sandwich away,” said Francisco Marte, who owns a bodega in the Bronx. “That’s the favorite sandwich of New Yorkers.” Marte has had to increase prices on everything from sugar to potato chips — and the cost of his bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich is up from $2.50 to $4.50. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

British railway workers strike

Britain’s railway network ground to a crawl on Wednesday after 40,000 staff walked off the job in a dispute over jobs, pay, and working conditions. Train companies said only about a fifth of services across the country were due to run. The 24-hour strike by cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers, and station staff comes a month after the country’s most disruptive rail walkout in three decades brought trains to a halt across the UK at the start of the summer holiday season. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

China denies report it tried to recruit Fed informants

China’s government on Wednesday rejected as a “political lie” a report by The Wall Street Journal that Beijing tried to recruit informants in the Federal Reserve system to obtain US economic data. The report, citing an investigation by a Senate panel, adds to accusations of Chinese computer hacking and other efforts to steal US commercial and government information. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

Lufthansa strike upends German travel

More than 1,000 Lufthansa flights were canceled Wednesday because of a one-day strike by the airline’s German ground staff, affecting tens of thousands of passengers in the latest travel turmoil to hit Europe. About 134,000 passengers had to change their travel plans or cancel them altogether. Lufthansa’s main hubs in Frankfurt and Munich were most affected, but flights were also canceled in Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin, Bremen, Hannover, Stuttgart, and Cologne. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RAILROADS

Norfolk Southern’s delivery problems continue

Norfolk Southern continued to struggle with the delivery delays that have plagued freight railroads this year and reported flat second-quarter profit as the number of shipments it delivered slipped 3 percent. The Atlanta-based railroad still beat Wall Street expectations as rate increases and higher fuel surcharges helped it generate a $819 million profit. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MANUFACTURING

Orders for durable goods up in June

Orders placed with US factories for durable goods rose unexpectedly in June, fueled by a surge in defense aircraft as well as sustained demand for equipment. Bookings for durable goods — items meant to last at least three years — increased 1.9 percent in June after a 0.8 percent advance a month earlier, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS